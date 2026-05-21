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Home > Sports News > Who Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? US Firm Emerges in Race With Prasar Bharati And DD Sports

Who Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? US Firm Emerges in Race With Prasar Bharati And DD Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights in India remain uncertain as Avni LLC emerges as a surprise bidder. Delhi High Court issued notices to Prasar Bharati and DD Sports amid concerns over free-to-air telecast, OTT streaming and FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Image Credit: X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 13:38 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: With just a few weeks until the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins, Avni LLC, an Indian-American investment corporation based in Washington, DC, has become an unusual contender for the FIFA India rights. As part of FIFA’s closed tender process for the Indian subcontinent, Avni LLC submitted a corporate guarantee backed by financial commitments exceeding $300 million in February 2026. The company claimed that an associated partner won the bid after competing against several major Indian broadcasters. The announcement coincides with India’s ongoing lack of a confirmed broadcaster, which is a remarkable circumstance for one of the biggest and fastest-growing football markets in the world.

Will FIFA World Cup 2026 be streamed in India?

Avni LLC is pitching a broader vision beyond traditional television — one built around OTT platforms, AI-powered multilingual broadcasting, mobile micro-subscriptions and esports integrations across Asia. “The Indian subcontinent alone has the ability to exceed initial valuation expectations,” Deelip Mhaske, President and CEO of Avni LLC, said. The contrast with neighbouring markets is stark. China’s state broadcaster CMG sealed a comprehensive deal with FIFA on 15 May, while India’s Delhi High Court has issued notices to Prasar Bharati following a petition seeking a mandatory free-to-air broadcast on DD Sports to avert a total blackout. FIFA has said only that discussions in India “are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage.” For now, India’s football fans wait.

Delhi High Court hears petition regarding FIFA World Cup 2026 India broadcasting rights

Last week, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and Prasar Bharati on a petition seeking directions to ensure that the FIFA World Cup 2026 is broadcast in India, especially through free-to-air public platforms such as Doordarshan and DD Sports. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the respondents while hearing the writ petition filed by advocate Avdhesh Bairwa under Article 226 of the Constitution.

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Will Doordarshan broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The petition states that despite the FIFA World Cup 2026 being scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, no broadcaster in India has acquired the media rights for the tournament so far. It argues that this may deprive millions of football fans across the country from watching one of the biggest sporting events in the world. According to the plea, FIFA had initially valued the India broadcasting rights package for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups at around USD 100 million. However, due to a lack of interest from broadcasters, the value was later reduced to nearly USD 35 million. The petition claims that even after the reduction, no final agreement has been reached.

Also Read: SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Villa Win Europa League 2026, End 30-Year Trophy Drought

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Who Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? US Firm Emerges in Race With Prasar Bharati And DD Sports
Tags: Avni LLCDD SportsDoordarshanFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup BroadcastIndia FIFA World CupPrasar Bharati

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Who Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? US Firm Emerges in Race With Prasar Bharati And DD Sports
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