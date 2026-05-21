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Home > Sports News > WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida on Battery Charge: RAW Superstar Released After $1,000 Bond | More Details

WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida on Battery Charge: RAW Superstar Released After $1,000 Bond | More Details

WWE RAW star Ludwig Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was arrested in Orange County, Florida on a battery charge before being released on a $1,000 bond, according to multiple reports. The German wrestler was involved in a physical altercation with another male at a restaurant, while WWE has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

WWE's Ludwig Kaiser was arrested in Orange County.
WWE's Ludwig Kaiser was arrested in Orange County.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 12:09 IST

WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested: Based on county booking records as well as other wrestling news sources, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, known in the wrestling world as Marcel Barthel, was arrested for battery charge in Orange County Florida on Wednesday. It was May 20 2026 when the 35-year-old athlete was taken into custody. Later Barthel got his freedom based on the Orange County Corrections records, when he posted a $1,000 bond at 11:20 P.M. (ET) that day. Since Kaiser has recently been a major part of WWE programming as well as AAA crossover storylines under the masked character “El Grande Americano, ” the arrest has generated widespread attention in the pro wrestling community.

Some insiders have spoken about the nature of the incident while the online rumors started swirling immediately upon the release of the mugshot. Fightful and PWInsider reported that the arrest stems from a fight with another man which reportedly took place at a nearby restaurant. The authorities pointed out that the incident did not involve any domestic dispute.

WWE: Ludwig Kaiser arrested in Orange County

Marcel Barthel a.k.a. Ludwig Kaiser was taken into custody in Orange County, Florida, on suspicion of violence. The WWE Performance Center is located near Orlando, which is in Orange County. The 35-year-old’s bond was set at $1,000, according to the RecentlyBooked website.

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Who is Ludwig Kaiser?

Marcel Barthel is a German professional wrestler. He is signed to WWE, where he is on the RAW brand and in partner promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), as the second incarnation of the masked luchador El Grande Americano. He is also the leader of the Los Americanos stable.

In the past, Barthel competed in Germany under the ring name Axel Dieter Jr., most notably for Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), where he won two World Tag Team Championships and one Unified World Wrestling Championship. Besides, he also participated in Progress Wrestling in the UK. He became a part of the Imperium faction and secured the NXT Tag Team Championship title two times with Fabian Aichner after signing with WWE in 2017 and being sent to NXT using his real name, Marcel Barthel. In 2022, Imperium moved to the main roster of SmackDown, and Barthel received the new name of Ludwig Kaiser. In 2023, Imperium moved to RAW. 

Several WWE stars have faced arrests and legal controversies during their careers for various incidents and criminal charges.

WWE Star Arrest / Legal Issue Year Details
Steve Austin Domestic violence arrest 2002 Arrested after allegations involving former wife Debra Marshall
Jeff Hardy Drug-related arrests Multiple Faced several arrests linked to substance abuse and narcotics
Ric Flair Alcohol-related charge 1996 Arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to a minor
Chris Jericho Public intoxication 2010 Arrested after an incident outside a gas station
Sean Waltman Narcotics possession 2017 Arrested at Los Angeles airport; charges later dropped
Jack Swagger DUI and marijuana possession 2013 Arrested after SmackDown tapings
Jimmy Uso DUI-related arrests Multiple Had several alcohol-related driving incidents
Rob Van Dam Drug possession 2006 Arrested with marijuana and prescription pills
Booker T Armed robbery conviction Before WWE career Served prison sentence before becoming a wrestler
MVP Robbery and kidnapping charges Before WWE career Spent years in prison before joining wrestling
Alberto Del Rio Domestic violence allegations Multiple Involved in several legal controversies
Brian Christopher Lawler DUI and evading police 2018 Arrested in Tennessee
2 Cold Scorpio Stabbing incident arrest 2024 Claimed self-defense after altercation
Sunny DUI and fatal crash case 2022 Sentenced in a DUI manslaughter case
Velveteen Dream Battery and trespassing 2022 Arrested in Florida
Matt Riddle Airport incident 2023 Detained after disturbance allegations
Jimmy Snuka Murder charges 2015 Faced charges related to a 1983 death case
Teddy Hart Drug and assault allegations Multiple Faced repeated legal troubles
Enzo Amore Sexual assault investigation 2018 Investigated; no charges filed
Shad Gaspard Robbery arrest 2008 Arrested during an alleged bank robbery incident before WWE fame

Will Ludwig Kaiser fight in WWE events?

There is yet to be any official announcement from the WWE addressing the arrest of Ludwig Kaiser or Marcel Barthel. However, it is likely that the 35-year-old German wrestler will continue to fight in WWE events. He has already posted his $1,000 bail and could feature on WWE RAW on the upcoming Monday. 

Also Read: WWE Monday Night RAW (18 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Brock Lesnar Returns To Destroy Oba Femi, Roman Reigns To Face Jacob Fatu In Tribal Combat Challenge

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WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida on Battery Charge: RAW Superstar Released After $1,000 Bond | More Details
Tags: El Grande AmericanoLudwig Kaiser arrestMarcel BarthelOrange County FloridaOrlandoWWE Ludwig Kaiserwwe newsWWE Raw

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WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida on Battery Charge: RAW Superstar Released After $1,000 Bond | More Details
WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida on Battery Charge: RAW Superstar Released After $1,000 Bond | More Details
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