‘Your Role…’: What Meta’s Heartbreaking 4 AM Layoff Email To Employees Said

Meta Layoffs 2026: Meta has carried out another major round of layoffs, informing thousands of employees on Wednesday that their roles were being eliminated. The social media giant made the decision as part of its artificial intelligence restructuring. According to reports, around 8,000 employees globally are expected to be impacted by the latest job cuts. At the same time, nearly 7,000 other employees will be reassigned to new initiatives focused on AI workflows. In an email sent to affected workers, Meta shared details regarding severance packages and provided guidance related to visas, notice periods, benefits, and other employment concerns.

Tech Layoffs Continue Across Industries in 2026

The latest cuts at Meta come amid a wider wave of layoffs across industries in 2026. More than 30 companies have already reduced their workforce this year across sectors such as technology, finance, media, and retail.

Several firms, including Block, Coinbase, and Standard Chartered, have identified the growing impact of artificial intelligence as a major factor behind their workforce reductions.

According to WARN Tracker, more than 100 companies, ranging from Amazon to Nike and Verizon, have also filed legally mandated WARN notices for job cuts expected in 2026.

Meta Layoff Email Guides Employees on Visas

A significant section of Meta’s internal communication focused on employees working in the US on visas, particularly those employed under the H-1B programme.

The company told affected employees that they would continue to receive access to general immigration guidance to address immediate concerns. The email also stated that impacted workers could log into Meta’s Alumni Portal to access contact details for assigned law firms handling immigration-related matters.

Employees Asked to Collect Personal Belongings

The email further informed laid-off employees that their access badges would be deactivated and access to internal company systems would be revoked.

Meta had earlier instructed employees to work from home on May 20. However, the company also provided instructions for those who were already present at office locations when the layoffs were announced.

“If you are already in the office, we ask that you please gather any personal items at your desk and head home,” the email stated.

Employees were told that within an hour of losing system access, they would instead be redirected to Meta’s “Alumni Portal”, where they could find information regarding severance, visa support, benefits, and job assistance.

Why Meta Layoffs Happened

Meta described the layoffs as part of its “continued effort to run the company more efficiently”. The company said the cuts would help “offset the other investments” it is currently making.

The tech giant has significantly increased its spending plans for AI, forecasting capital expenditure between $125 billion and $145 billion this year.

Even as layoffs were underway, Meta was simultaneously reorganising teams around what CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described as the next era of computing.

“Your impact at Meta has been an important part of our story,” the company said in the email to affected employees.

Biggest Cuts Since ‘Year of Efficiency’

The latest layoffs mark Meta’s largest company-wide workforce reduction since Zuckerberg’s 2022-23 “Year of Efficiency” initiative.

During that period, the company eliminated around 21,000 jobs as part of a large-scale restructuring exercise aimed at reducing costs and improving operational efficiency.

Meta Layoff Email Full Text

As previously shared, we have decided to reduce headcount as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making. Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated as part of today’s reorganization. Before sharing additional details, we want to thank you for all you’ve contributed to Meta. We appreciate the important role you’ve played in the company’s journey.

We understand you will have questions as you process this news. Please read below to learn more. We also encourage you to view the Alumni Portal (Meta.com/alumni), which you can access within an hour of losing system access and has additional information and resources to assist you. More information about the Alumni Portal is below.

Non-working notice period



From today through [redacted] (your “Termination Date”), you are in a “non-working notice period.” During this time, your internal access will be removed and you do not need to do any additional work for Meta.

You will continue to accrue PTO until your Termination Date, and your remaining PTO will be paid out in your final paycheck at the end of this period. During the notice period, you will be paid “Notice Pay,” which you will see on your payslips and is the same amount as your salary.

Leave of absence (if applicable): Your employment will end on your Termination Date that was communicated to you. Any leaves of absence will end on your Termination Date. Please note that to the extent applicable, you may still continue to receive disability benefits after your separation date if your disability meets the disability plan requirements.

Your benefits and compensation will continue through your Termination Date.

You will continue to receive your full salary and benefits through your Termination Date, as well as any RSU grants that have vested on or before your Termination Date as provided in the Equity Incentive Plan. To support you in your job search, you will also have access to three complimentary months of external job search assistance through Lee Hecht Harrison (“LHH”), as further detailed in the enclosed LHH Outplacement Services flyer.

Severance details



Attached is a non-signable version of a Separation Agreement with full details of your individual package (do not sign this version). A signable Separation Agreement will be sent to your personal email address from [redacted] later today with full details of your individual package. You must sign your Separation Agreement to receive your severance payout.

If you do not receive an electronic signable Separation Agreement by the end of the day tomorrow on your personal email, please check your spam folder. If you still haven’t received the agreement, please submit a case via the Alumni Portal. (Note: If you apply for and accept a different position at Meta no later than one week prior to your Termination Date, you will remain a Meta employee and therefore this Separation Agreement will be void and you would not be eligible for severance under the terms of the Severance Plan.)

As a Regular Employee (FTE), you’re eligible for the following severance offer:

Severance payment of 16 weeks plus two weeks for every year of completed services, minus your notice period. Please see the cover sheet of the attached Separation Agreement for more details on this calculation.

Payment of COBRA (health insurance) premiums for you and your family (if they are dependents on your current plan) for 18 months.

Immigration (if applicable)



We know this is especially difficult for those whose visa and work authorization is sponsored by Meta. The Alumni Portal has general immigration guidance to help address your immediate questions. The guidance also contains the contact information for your assigned law firm. You can also open a case via the Alumni Portal if you have specific questions about your case.

System access and office information

Since you have entered a paid non-working notice period, your badge has been deactivated and your access to internal Meta systems will be removed this morning. If you are already in the office, we ask that you please gather any personal items at your desk and head home. If you have personal items that need to be retrieved, instructions are available on the Alumni Portal.

Getting more information

We know this is a lot to process, so we’ve compiled resources about pay, benefits and other considerations for you in the Alumni Portal. You can access the Alumni Portal within an hour of losing system access today as mentioned above. You will need your employee ID, which is provided at the top of this email, to access the site.

Finally, we want to say again that we’re grateful for your contributions. Your impact at Meta has been an important part of our story.

Sincerely,

Meta Leadership

Also Read: Thousands Lose Jobs In 2026: Oracle, UPS, Amazon, Meta & Many MNCs Lead Global Layoff Wave