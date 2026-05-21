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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Launches AI-Powered Accessibility Features: Smarter VoiceOver, Auto Subtitles, And Vision Pro Wheelchair Support — Check All New Features Inside

Apple Launches AI-Powered Accessibility Features: Smarter VoiceOver, Auto Subtitles, And Vision Pro Wheelchair Support — Check All New Features Inside

Apple has unveiled new AI-powered accessibility features ahead of WWDC 2026, including smarter VoiceOver, auto subtitles, enhanced Magnifier, easier Voice Control, and Vision Pro wheelchair support, aimed at improving usability for people with disabilities across its ecosystem.

Apple Accessibilty support
Apple Accessibilty support

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 11:06 IST

US-based tech giant Apple has unveiled a major wave of accessibility features which are powered by Apple Intelligence. The company has introduced this new feature ahead of WWDC 2026. It has introduced smarter tools for users across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices. The update will be released to devices later this year, and it will primarily focus on making Apple’s ecosystem easier to use for people with visual, hearing, and mobility disabilities, while continuing the company’s push toward privacy-first AI. 

One of the major upgrades comes to VoiceOver and Magnifier. With the help of Apple Intelligence, VoiceOver can now provide more detailed image descriptions across apps, photos, and documents, helping blind or low vision users better understand visual content. Such users can also point out their iPhone camera at objects or surroundings and ask follow-up questions in natural language for more context. 

Magnifier Gets Smarter 

Magnifier is also getting more useful. Users can now simply say things like “zoom in” or “turn on flashlight” and the feature will respond. It is no longer just a camera tool. It works more like a personal assistant for users who need it most. 

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Voice Control Now Understands Plain Language 

Apple is changing how Voice Control works too. Earlier, users had to remember exact button names or labels on screen. Now, they can just describe what they see. A user can say “tap the purple folder” or “open the restaurant guide” and the phone will understand. This is a big step forward for people with physical disabilities who find traditional navigation hard. 

Auto Subtitles for Videos 

People with hearing difficulties will benefit from another new feature. Apple devices will now create subtitles for personal videos, online clips, and shared media automatically. The speech recognition happens on the device itself, so no data is sent to outside servers. This keeps things private, which Apple has always made a priority. 

Reading Gets Easier Too 

Accessibility Reader, a tool built for people with dyslexia or low vision, is also being improved. It can now simplify long articles, give quick summaries, and translate text. The formatting and visual settings users prefer are kept intact, so there is no extra work after the fact. 

Wheelchairs and Vision Pro 

One of the more striking additions is for wheelchair users. Apple Vision Pro will now use eye tracking to help people control compatible power wheelchairs. The feature will support Tolt and LUCI systems in the US at launch. It is the kind of update that shows Apple is thinking about users who are often left out of mainstream tech conversations. 

More Small But Useful Updates 

There are several other changes worth noting. Apple TV will support larger text. Hearing aid pairing has been made easier. Vision Pro users can now control the device with face gestures. And the Sony Access Controller, a gaming accessibility tool, will now work with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. 

These updates do not all arrive at once. Apple says they will roll out later this year as part of a broader software release. But the direction is clear. Apple wants its devices to work better for more people, including those who have often found tech harder to use than it should be. 

Also Read: Apple To Keep iPhone 18 Pro Prices Stable Despite RAM Crisis: Better AI Performance, Upgraded Display, And Battery — Check All Details

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Apple Launches AI-Powered Accessibility Features: Smarter VoiceOver, Auto Subtitles, And Vision Pro Wheelchair Support — Check All New Features Inside
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Apple Launches AI-Powered Accessibility Features: Smarter VoiceOver, Auto Subtitles, And Vision Pro Wheelchair Support — Check All New Features Inside

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Apple Launches AI-Powered Accessibility Features: Smarter VoiceOver, Auto Subtitles, And Vision Pro Wheelchair Support — Check All New Features Inside
Apple Launches AI-Powered Accessibility Features: Smarter VoiceOver, Auto Subtitles, And Vision Pro Wheelchair Support — Check All New Features Inside
Apple Launches AI-Powered Accessibility Features: Smarter VoiceOver, Auto Subtitles, And Vision Pro Wheelchair Support — Check All New Features Inside
Apple Launches AI-Powered Accessibility Features: Smarter VoiceOver, Auto Subtitles, And Vision Pro Wheelchair Support — Check All New Features Inside

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