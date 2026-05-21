No Rohit Sharma in ODI World Cup 2027? BCCI Concerned Over Former Team India Captain’s Fitness and Workload

India ODI Squad: Will Rohit Sharma play the ODI World Cup 2027? There is growing concern within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about Rohit’s fitness. The former Team India skipper has played three Cricket World Cups, but the trophy has eluded him. Rohit reached the closest to winning the trophy when he captained the team in the 2023 edition, losing to Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. A report claims that the BCCI is not confident about Rohit retaining the required fitness level for the tournament next year in South Africa.

Will Rohit Sharma play ODI World Cup 2027?

The selectors faced a dilemma over the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as they arranged the schedule for the ODI World Cup in South Africa the next year. The pair was ultimately selected for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan based on fitness. The report by the Times of India said that the BCCI is concerned about their capacity to perform at their best in the 50-over format. It is known that the BCCI, team management, and selectors are more worried about Rohit’s ability to last until the World Cup in October and November of next year than they are about Hardik’s capacity to bowl ten overs at full pace. Rohit missed three weeks of IPL action owing to a hamstring injury; the selectors requested his fitness reports.

ODI World Cup 2027: Age catching up to Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma recently turned 39 in April. The former Indian national cricket team captain would have turned 40 six months before the ODI World Cup 2027. The Shubman Gill-led side has a back-up, with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting. Meanwhile, in the report by the media outlet, a BCCI source was quoted saying, “Rohit didn’t report to the BCCI’s centre of excellence (CoE) for those three weeks. He has become lean, but there are concerns about his body being able to take the load of high-performance sport. He has to field for 50 overs. ODI cricket doesn’t have the option of an Impact Player like IPL. Body takes time to heal when you are so close to turning 40.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace Rohit Sharma in India ODI Squad?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket for the last three years. The left-handed batter will bring another dynamic to Team India as the current top six of the Gautam Gambhir-coached side is filled with right-handers. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya make up the top six and are right-handed batters. The BCCI source while talking to TOI, said, “There aren’t many ODIs before the World Cup. As it is Jaiswal hasn’t got enough game time. Ishan has been picked so that he can double up as an opener. But if Rohit fails to make it to the World Cup and either Shubman Gill or Jaiswal gets injured, there needs to be another opener ready.”

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