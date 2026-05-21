Ebola Scare In India? What Delhi Airport Advisory For Passengers Say

An Ebola health alert has been issued at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for international passengers arriving from or travelling through affected African countries. The advisory applies to travellers arriving from nations including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan before entering India. According to the advisory, passengers experiencing fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat or unusual bleeding have been instructed to contact the airport health officer or approach the designated health desk without delay. Authorities have also asked travellers who suspect they may have come into contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an Ebola-infected person to inform health officials before completing immigration procedures.

Travellers Asked To Remain Vigilant About Ebola After Arrival

Health authorities have advised passengers to continue monitoring their health even after arriving in India. Officials said that anyone developing symptoms within 21 days of travel should seek immediate medical attention and inform doctors about their recent travel history.

Passengers have additionally been requested to cooperate with screening procedures and precautionary measures currently being implemented at the airport.

DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services) issues passenger advisory regarding Ebola Virus pic.twitter.com/KI4BwX9UqP — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026

No Ebola Case Detected In India So Far

Even as surveillance measures have been intensified, government officials have said that no case of Ebola virus disease has been detected in India so far.

A high-level review meeting was held on Wednesday to assess preparedness and response mechanisms across states and Union territories. The meeting was chaired by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, during which health secretaries from all states and Union territories were instructed to ensure readiness at every level.

Government has strengthened surveillance and preparedness systems nationwide following the World Health Organization’s declaration of Ebola as a public health emergency of international concern.

2014 Ebola Outbreak In India

Authorities noted that India has prior experience in dealing with such public health situations, including during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa, when similar precautionary measures were implemented successfully.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the risk posed by the ongoing Ebola outbreak in central Africa remains high within the region, although the global risk is still considered low. The WHO added that the virus had likely been spreading for months before the outbreak was detected.

What Is Ebola?

Ebola is a rare but serious viral disease caused by the Ebola virus. The infection can spread between humans and is known for its high fatality rate in severe cases.

The disease was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Over the past five decades, Ebola has claimed more than 15,000 lives across Africa. The United Nations health agency has declared the latest surge an international health emergency.

According to available estimates, the 17th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is suspected to have caused 139 deaths from around 600 probable cases.

“We expect those numbers to keep increasing, given the amount of time the virus was circulating before the outbreak was detected,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Also Read: Congo Ebola Outbreak Sparks Alarm as African Health Agency Reports 65 Suspected Deaths