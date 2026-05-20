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Home > Health News > Silent Fungal Infection Spreading In India: What Is Drug-Resistant Ringworm Trichophyton Indotineae, Its Symptoms And Prevention Tips?

Silent Fungal Infection Spreading In India: What Is Drug-Resistant Ringworm Trichophyton Indotineae, Its Symptoms And Prevention Tips?

The Trichophyton indotineae fungal infection is a problem in India. This Trichophyton indotineae infection is causing a lot of ringworm infections. These ringworm infections have red skin patches. The Trichophyton indotineae fungus spreads easily. You can get the Trichophyton indotineae fungus from shared towels or clothes or bedsheets.

Silent Fungal Infection Spreading In India What Is DrugResistant Ringworm Trichophyton Indotineae Its Symptoms And Prevention Tips
Silent Fungal Infection Spreading In India What Is DrugResistant Ringworm Trichophyton Indotineae Its Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 12:05 IST

The Trichophyton indotineae fungus is spreading in India. This is a big concern for health experts. This fungus causes ringworm infections. You get red patches on your skin. It spreads fast to other family members. This happens when you share things, like towels, clothes and bedsheets. If people touch each other a lot it spreads too. Doctors are worried because this infection is getting harder to treat. The usual medicines do not work like they used to. The weather is also a problem. When it is hot and humid people sweat a lot. This makes it easier for the fungus to grow. Some people use steroid creams much and this is not good. Experts want people to be careful. If you have a skin infection that keeps coming do not ignore it. You should go see a doctor and get treatment. If you do not the infection will get worse. The Trichophyton indotineae fungus is a problem and people need to take care of themselves.

What Is Trichophyton indotineae Basically ?

Trichophyton indotineae is a type of fungus that causes ringworm infections that’re hard to treat. This fungus first showed up in India. Then started spreading to other countries. The problem with Trichophyton indotineae is that it does not get better with the creams or medicines that doctors give to patients. In fact Trichophyton indotineae is resistant to some antifungal drugs like terbinafine. Doctors say that even after patients finish their treatment they often get infected again with Trichophyton indotineae.

Symptoms Of Trichophyton indotineae Are Often Mistaken For Common Skin Allergies

Dermatologists say that Trichophyton indotineae infections usually start as circular patches that itch and scale. Over time these patches can spread to parts of the body like the thighs, groin, waist, underarms, neck and chest. Many people who have Trichophyton indotineae infections feel itching and burning especially when it is hot or after they sweat. The symptoms of Trichophyton indotineae can look like allergies or minor skin problems so people often ignore them. Use over-the-counter creams that can make Trichophyton indotineae worse.

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Shared Household Items Can Spread Trichophyton indotineae

Health experts warn that Trichophyton indotineae can spread easily in homes. Towels, bedsheets, soaps, clothes and other personal items can carry Trichophyton indotineae from one person to another. When people wear synthetic clothes and have damp skin it creates a perfect environment for Trichophyton indotineae to grow. Doctors are worried because many families do not know that they are sharing items that have Trichophyton indotineae, which causes repeated infections.

Why Steroid Creams Are Making Trichophyton indotineae Infections Worse

Doctors have warned times that people should not use steroid creams without a prescription especially in India. These creams can make the redness. Itching go away for a little while but they can also let Trichophyton indotineae spread deeper into the skin. Experts say that using the treatment is one of the main reasons why Trichophyton indotineae is getting harder to treat and why people keep getting infected. Patients should go see dermatologists of using random creams for Trichophyton indotineae.

Doctors Advise People To Follow Strict Hygiene And Finish Their Treatment

Medical experts say that people should keep themselves clean to prevent Trichophyton indotineae from spreading. Clothes that have Trichophyton indotineae should be washed in water and people should never share towels or soaps. Wearing cotton clothes and keeping the skin dry can also help stop Trichophyton indotineae from growing. Doctors also say that patients should finish all their medicines even if they start feeling better because stopping the treatment early can make Trichophyton indotineae come back stronger.

There Is A Growing Need For Awareness About Trichophyton indotineae

Experts believe that people need to know more, about Trichophyton indotineae because it is getting harder to treat in India. Dermatologists say that if people find out they have Trichophyton indotineae early and get treatment away they can prevent long-term problems and stop Trichophyton indotineae from spreading to their families. People who have repeated itching, red patches or skin infections should not ignore these symptoms. Should go see a doctor right away for Trichophyton indotineae. 

Also Read: Thousands Lose Jobs In 2026: Oracle, UPS, Amazon, Meta & Many MNCs Lead Global Layoff Wave

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Silent Fungal Infection Spreading In India: What Is Drug-Resistant Ringworm Trichophyton Indotineae, Its Symptoms And Prevention Tips?
Tags: Dermatophyte infection IndiaDrug-resistant ringwormFungal skin infection IndiaItchy red skin patchesResistant fungal infectionRingworm infection symptomsRingworm prevention tipsSilent fungal infection in IndiaSkin infection spreading in IndiaTrichophyton indotineae

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Silent Fungal Infection Spreading In India: What Is Drug-Resistant Ringworm Trichophyton Indotineae, Its Symptoms And Prevention Tips?
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