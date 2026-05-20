Google And Samsung Unveil Next-Gen Android XR Smart Glasses: Check Features And Expected Price

Google and Samsung revealed the first detailed insights into their new Android XR smart glasses at this year’s Google I/O 2026 event, offering tech enthusiasts a preview of the future of AI powered smart glasses. It is expected that the new glasses will hit the market in fall 2026 and will be a lightweight version of ‘audio glasses’, which will use Google’s Gemini AI assistant for most of its voice interaction with the added benefit of operating alongside smartphones. The companies presented the design and several important characteristics of the product, but did not announce the official name of the product or its price in the presentation.

Android XR Smart Glasses: What Are The Uses?

The smart glasses will come in two styles, both fashion focused, designed in conjunction with eyewear companies Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Google explained that these are not the complete augmented reality goggles with displays placed inside the glasses. Instead, the current version prioritizes primarily audio AI assistant and hands free interaction. The glasses were demonstrated during demonstrations, to help users navigate, with instructions for cooking and other daily activities by simply using the voice.







Why XR Smart Glasses?

The glasses are made so they connect straight with smartphones, so people can stay linked without having to keep checking their screens all the time, like constantly. Lately, Google and Samsung have been working side by side on extended reality, XR tech, kind of, and you can see it in their earlier deal for the Galaxy XR headset. For this effort, Samsung handled the hardware, meanwhile Google pitched in the Android XR framework and the way it integrates with Gemini AI, basically. The company announced that the device is a significant step towards the broader application of AI in daily life and making it more useful.

What Is The Goal of the Glasses?

The goal is to combine some of the most advanced artificial intelligence with the form and fit of eyewear that can be worn throughout the day, said Shahram Izadi, Vice President and General Manager of Android XR at Google. The Samsung executives also highlighted the glasses as part of the company’s vision to enhance the AI experience throughout the Galaxy ecosystem.

Android XR Smart Glasses: Expected Price?

The general use of the Android XR glasses seems to be comparable to the current smart glasses that are on the market, particularly those from rivals such as Meta. The use of voice commands allows users to turn features on, and the glasses can communicate with an attached cell phone in the background. There was plenty of hype and excitement that came with the reveal, however, there are some important details that are still not set, battery life, regional availability, final pricing, etc. More details about the release date and specifications will be provided in the next few months, as the official date nears later this year, according to Samsung.

Also Read: Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026