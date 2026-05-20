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Home > Business News > Indian Rupee vs Pakistani Rupee vs US Dollar: Why India’s Currency Story Still Looks Stronger Than Its Neighbour’s Despite USD Pressure

Indian Rupee vs Pakistani Rupee vs US Dollar: Why India’s Currency Story Still Looks Stronger Than Its Neighbour’s Despite USD Pressure

Indian Rupee weakens near record lows against USD but remains regionally stronger than Pakistani Rupee supported by India's fundamentals forex reserves and continued foreign investor confidence amid global dollar strength.

Indian Rupee vs Pakistani Rupee vs US Dollar
Indian Rupee vs Pakistani Rupee vs US Dollar

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 12:52 IST

Indian Rupee VS US Dollar Vs Pakistani Rupee:  The Indian Rupee (INR) is at its weakest level at around ₹96.75-96.85 against the US Dollar (USD), but don’t panic just yet. Every time the rupee hits a fresh low, markets explode with memes, rumours, and dramatic “Is the rupee collapsing?!” conversations. But here’s the twist: the bigger currency story is actually far more nuanced- and not necessarily bad news for India.

The confusion in the market is that the rupee is not just weakening against the mighty US Dollar, it is also slipping in relative terms against some neighbouring currencies. Yet when you look closely at the bigger picture and the fundamentals behind the numbers, India still appears to be in a relatively stronger position than many regional peers. Global investors continue betting on India’s long-term growth story, strong forex reserves, deep financial markets, and comparatively stable economic outlook. In other words: the dollar may be exceptionally strong right now, but India still looks like one of the steadier ships sailing through the storm.

Indian Rupee vs Pakistani Rupee vs US Dollar:

Currency Pair Current Exchange Rate Market Trend
USD to INR ₹96.60 – ₹96.89 INR at record low amid oil and global pressure
USD to PKR PKR 278.56 PKR remains structurally weaker against USD
INR to PKR PKR 2.88 INR still holds stronger regional purchasing power

Why The Rupee Looks Weak On Charts But Still Stronger In The Region Story

The 2026 currency journey so far has been a bit like a high-voltage trading session-noisy, volatile, and heavily themed around global drama. The Indian Rupee has slipped from about ₹89.96 in January to about ₹96.89 against the US Dollar in May, due to a stronger dollar, higher crude oil prices, and global risk-off sentiment. Yes, the chart is red, but it’s not just a one-sided panic.

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Like most emerging currencies, the Pakistani Rupee has depreciated a bit too, from PKR 273 to PKR 278.56 against the Dollar. Much of the same factors affecting the INR are also playing out in the PKR, however, with a key difference being the lack of macro buffers. The INR-to-PKR comparison indicates that India’s relative currency strength has taken a slight dip from PKR 3.13 to PKR 2.88 per rupee.

And here’s the footnote: despite the weakness in its own currency, India still enjoys comparatively firmer footing because of stronger foreign exchange reserves, a deeper market, and steady foreign investor interest. In trader speak, the rupee is bruised, not broken.

Currency Pair Current Exchange Rate Market Trend
USD to INR ₹96.60 – ₹96.89 INR at record low amid oil and global pressure
USD to PKR PKR 278.56 PKR remains structurally weaker against USD
INR to PKR PKR 2.88 INR still holds stronger regional purchasing power

Why the Indian Rupee Still Looks Relatively Strong Despite Global Pressure

1. Stronger Economic Base and Growth Story

I would write an entire post about the fact that India is still the only fast-growing major economy that is not under a lot of stress, be it domestic demand, digitalization, or manufacturing growth. Such a large and diversified economy in the region is not going to be really affected as much by global volatility.

2. Robust Forex Reserves Cushion Volatility

Large forex reserves cushion rupee volatility. Imagine if oil prices spike, funds from abroad are out-whatever the case, the RBI can still manage a lot more than a weak EM (emerging market) economy can.

3. Continued Foreign Investor Confidence

India still remains very appealing to global investors in a risk-off market. It is a choice between India and nowhere. Therefore, I believe there will be short-term FII outflows, but long-term inflows will continue.

4. Dollar Strength Is a Global, Not Local, Story

Rupee weakness is due to a global US dollar rally driven by yields, geopolitical worries, etc., meaning that almost every currency is under pressure at the moment.

The Rupee Wrap-Up: Bruised, Not Broken, and Definitely Not Boring

The rupee story ultimately looms small and remains a matter of perspective. Yes, INR is flirting with record lows against the US Dollar, and yes, the wider G4 markets have been aflame with regional comparisons, but step back and the scene is far less dire. The rupee is still held up by a fairly robust macro base, and the markets remain vigorous, backed by healthy forex reserves, vibrant financial systems, and global investor appetite. Much of today’s “pressure” is the dollar doing what it does best-showing off on the global stage-rather than India falling to its knees. It’s not a “run for cover” phase for traders, but a “don’t scream at the noise, read the flows” phase. It’s on the board, but bruised, not beaten.

Also Read: What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

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