Nifty At 20,500 In Bear Case? JPMorgan Flags Oil Price Shock And Iran Conflict As Major FY27 Market Risks

Could rising crude oil prices and Middle East tensions trigger a sharper correction on Dalal Street? JPMorgan believes the risks are growing. Dalal Street may have been celebrating better-than-expected March quarter earnings so far, but global brokerage firm JPMorgan Chase & Co. believes the bigger risk may be ahead. In its latest India strategy note, the brokerage cautioned that the recent rally in crude oil prices, the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz could start weighing heavily on India Inc.’s profitability over the coming quarters. Management commentary during the latest earnings season has already begun to reflect rising concerns around logistics costs, pricing pressure and macro uncertainty heading into FY27, said JPMorgan strategist Rajiv Batra.

The brokerage said India’s cyclical recovery was already losing steam before the latest oil shock, and the current geopolitical tensions have only added to the pressure through higher energy costs, supply chain disruptions and currency weakness.

Why is JPMorgan Becoming Cautious About India?

The primary concern right now is not the price of crude oil, but the duration of the disruption, according to the brokerage. JPMorgan added that even if a de-escalation of tensions occurs and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the world may not experience an immediate normalisation of global shipping flows.

The brokerage predicts that vessel rerouting, port congestion and supply chain logjams could affect energy flows for three to four months after a ceasefire is reached and the Strait of Hormuz opens. It feels that the delay could keep input costs high for Indian companies through FY27.

Nifty Bear Case at 20,500

JPMorgan has kept its three broad market scenarios for the Nifty:

Bear case: 20500.

Base case: 27,000

Bull case: 30,000

The brokerage notes that sustained high oil prices and further earnings downgrades could severely dent market sentiment. Its bear case target implies a big correction from current market levels.

The June quarter could be particularly vulnerable, with companies facing pressure from rising raw material costs, freight expenses and rupee depreciation, the report added. If crude prices stay high into the second quarter, earnings risks could rise further.

What Risks Does India Inc Facing?

Three big risks are increasingly raised across sectors. They are:

Increased freight and logistics costs

Margins and pricing power under pressure

Disruption of supply chains due to geopolitical tensions

The brokerage added that other macro concerns are inflation and possible weather disruptions due to El Niño, which could impact demand conditions and consumer spending in FY27.

The report said smaller businesses in particular are already beginning to show signs of stress. Higher input costs and supply shortages are beginning to impact production cycles in some sectors, and tighter financing conditions could make these problems worse.

JPMorgan Still Likes Industrials Upgrades, Despite Risks

Despite the cautious broad outlook, JPMorgan has not turned fully bearish on India. Indeed, the brokerage upgraded the industrials sector to “overweight” from “neutral”.

The firm continues to believe in India’s long-term domestic growth themes, driven by:

Government-led infrastructure investment

Rising demand for electrification

Defence modernisation and push for localisation

India’s industrial policy push and manufacturing growth

The brokerage said such structural themes could remain attractive to investors even if near-term earnings volatility accelerates further.

Further increases in oil prices or periods of prolonged disruption to shipping could be a headwind for the market, which could impact earnings estimates and market sentiment in the coming months.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)