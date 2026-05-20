Stock Market Outlook Today: Weak Rupee, Oil Prices And IT Stocks In Focus — Can Dalal Street Recover?

Stock Market Today, May 20, 2026: If Tuesday’s market action seemed puzzling, well, the market again showed two different moods within a single session. The Nifty 50 benchmark opened in strong shape on Tuesday with a gap-up of 23,675.30 and later surged to an intraday high of 23,782.30, hinting at a breakout rally at one point. The rally did not sustain itself, and the selling pressure mounted in the second half of the trading session. At last, Nifty ended at 23618.00 and lost 31.95 points, or 0.14%, whereas Sensex closed at 75200.85.

What attracted the attention of market participants was the repeated rejection near the 23,800 area. Analysts now think this area is becoming a significant resistance zone for the time being.

Gift Nifty signals cautious opening for Wednesday

Early Gift Nifty trends indicate that Dalal Street will open weak on Wednesday. The benchmark indices are seen to come under pressure in the opening session due to the weakness in global cues and the cautious investor sentiment. At 7:21 AM IST, GIFT Nifty fell 115 points, or 0.49%, to 23,450.

But global sentiment is tenuous

What happened on Wall Street overnight?

Wall Street sank for the third straight session on Tuesday as worries over an impending increase in US bond yields and inflation fears continue to syphon risk appetite from markets. Tech and chip stocks showed mixed performance on the eve of Nvidia’s expected results report later this week. The S&P 500 plunged 0.67%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.61%.

Also in focus are global geopolitics and the report of US President Donald Trump threatening renewed strikes on Iran.

Asian shares bleed on Wednesday

Asian shares sank during morning trade on Wednesday morning as investors digested worries surrounding global bond yields and geopolitical uncertainty. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.52%, and the Topix dropped 1.76% at the time of writing. The KOSPI in South Korea fell 2.02%, and the Kosdaq fell 2.43%.

Crude oil at $111 – what does that mean for India?

Wednesday morning: Global energy markets are stable, but crude oil prices are high. Brent crude is up 0.04% to $111.3 a barrel, and WTI crude is up 0.12% to $104.3 a barrel. Geopolitical concerns on the supply side persist.

Lower crude prices are expected to mitigate inflation and fuel-related fears and would have a favourable impact on oil marketing companies. The geopolitical developments on account of the Strait of Hormuz will, however, lead to a roller coaster ride in energy prices.

Rupee touches fresh all-time low against the US dollar

The Indian rupee touched a fresh all-time low of 96.56 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to large selling and closed the day at 96.56, which is down by 0.25 per cent.

The rupee fell for the twelfth consecutive day.

The domestic currency tumbled further to 96.61 per dollar for the first time ever intraday on high crude oil prices, global uncertainty and continued dollar strength.

While a weak rupee hurts import-heavy sectors, export-focused IT companies continue to benefit as their overseas dollar earnings become more valuable in rupee terms.

Nifty Prediction Wednesday: Will bulls regain their mojo?

Ankit Jaiswal, Senior Research Analyst at Univest, said there is a “cautiously optimistic” outlook for Wednesday, following three positive developments that emerged on Tuesday.

These comprise:

FII purchases Rs 2,642 crore

India VIX cools down by almost 6%

Crude oil slides below $103

Jaiswal expects Nifty to trade in the band of 23,450 and 23,800 in Wednesday’s trade.

The key level to watch is still 23,938, he says. A break above this zone decisively could turn market sentiment from cautious optimism to a more constructive bullish setup ahead of the May monthly expiry.

Bank Nifty outlook: Private banks in fine fettle

On Tuesday, Bank Nifty recovered around 0.30% to close near 53,696, led by buying in private banking stocks.

According to Kunal Singla, Associate Director at Univest, the key pivot for Bank Nifty is 53,800.

A close above this level could lead to 54,200 in the next few sessions.

However, PSU banks remain a weak point for the market.

State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India are among the stocks that have declined for the fifth consecutive session on concerns over credit quality and the global interest rate environment.

5 stocks to watch on Wednesday

Infosys

The falling rupee continues to help IT stocks. Infosys remains one of the top market favourites this week. The stock climbed 2.38% Tuesday, extending its recovery for a second session.

According to analysts, should the dollar index strengthen post-FOMC minutes, then it would provide a further boost for the largecap IT stocks.

Also Read: IT Stocks Rally As Rupee Hits Record Low: Why Infosys, TCS, Coforge Are Surging — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Defensive buying in the pharma sector is picking up, owing to an increase in global volatility.

Sun Pharma rose 1.37% Tuesday. Analysts suggest that the sector would remain in form due to the defensive & export bias of the sector.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Among the top-performing private banking stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank traded with a gain of 1.14%, whereas PSU banks faced some pressure.

The stock has been viewed by analysts as an important gauge for private banking leadership to continue supporting Bank Nifty.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp.

ONGC is under the scanner as the government decides to slash royalty on onshore crude production from 16.66% to 10%.

Analysts say the lower production costs are not fully reflected in the stock price yet and could boost earnings in the future.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

IOC is back in the limelight after reporting a sharp jump in Q4 FY26 profits.

Crude oil prices recently fell below $103, which is likely to help the oil marketing companies improve their refining margins. Earlier, the oil marketing companies were under pressure when Brent crude crossed $111.

The broader market setup still reacts strongly to headlines, and volatility is likely to remain high through the weekly expiry session.

Also Read: Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)