Pennsylvania Election Results Live Updates: AOC Backing Helps Chris Rabb Win Pennsylvania Democratic Primary

Chris Rabb, a progressive lawmaker ,was a big time winner in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, and will now be the next Rep. from one of the bluest districts in the United States. Rabb beat a tough Democratic field in the race to replace retiring Congressman Dwight Evans. The victory drew real attention across the nation, because people were basically watching to see how much progressive politics could matter inside the Democratic Party. Progressive leaders like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, a high profile supporter, helped give Rabb a little nudge during the final stretch, and honestly it showed.

Pennsylvania Election Results Live Updates: Why Is Pennsylvania Important?

The Philadelphia based district was one of those more closely watched Democratic primaries in the country, since it is overwhelmingly Democratic and the nominee is expected to cruise right to victory in the general election in November. During the campaign Rabb said he’d prioritize universal healthcare, climate action and government transparency. While serving in the Pennsylvania House since 2017, he pushed the same general lineup of topics like universal healthcare, climate action, and transparency of government, although the messaging got sharper as the months went on. His win was also taken like a sign of a broader current among younger urban Democratic voters, who seem sort of more at ease with left sided candidates. Rabb kept framing himself as an anti establishment type of figure, someone willing to place the establishment leadership on notice and push for more radical changes, out in Washington.

Who Were Other Contenders?

A few top Democratic rivals had jumped in as well, including doctor Ala Stanford, State Senator Sharif Street, and attorney Shaun Griffith. Rabb’s grassroots momentum, plus endorsements from progressive organizations, helped carry him to the finish line despite stiff competition in the last weeks before the election. The result may shape future Democratic primaries across the country, as progressives keep testing their muscle against the establishment backed candidates. The result may have ramifications for future primaries around the country as progressives continue to exercise their muscle against the establishment backed candidates. Rabb is now seen as the obvious winner in the strongly Democratic district and does not have a big challenge from any Republican.

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