Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 63: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 15 Lakh Despite OTT Release Buzz

The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, has shown its real muscle at the box office by putting up a pretty stubborn theatrical run. On its 63rd day from release, the high-voltage entertainer managed to bring in an estimated net collection of ₹0.15 crore (15 lakh) across all language formats in India. This steady, though slow, performance is kind of standout, especially because the film has already stretched its stay in theaters well past the usual window. It’s still drawing in those die-hard cinephiles who enjoy the whole grand big-screen vibe, rather than watching it on a personal device.

Day 63 Box Office Collection: ₹0.15 Crore India Net

Even at the very final phase of its cinematic journey, the movie refuses to slow down completely. By logging ₹0.15 crore net on its ninth Thursday, the project has sort of rewritten box office records for late-stage theatrical endurance in Hindi cinema. This steady take has lifted its cumulative domestic earnings to something unprecedented, showing just how huge public demand has kept this blockbuster going for more than two full months. The daily footfalls, of course, drop compared with the initial weeks, but the consistent money flow still points to a real ongoing curiosity from viewers who are either just discovering the film or coming back for repeat watchings.

Steady Run Continues Despite OTT Release on Netflix

What makes this persistent box office journey really extraordinary is that the film has recently made its digital debut on the online streaming giant Netflix. Typically, an international digital release will severely curtail a film’s theatrical lifespan, because viewers opt for the comfort of their homes. Yet, this action spectacle has kind of bucked the trend, proving that a premium big-screen experience cannot be easily replicated by home viewing. Viewers are still heading into the cinema halls, allowing the movie to keep a beautiful box office hold even with its readily available digital presence.

Slow But Stable Theatrical Performance in Final Phase

As the movie moves through its last couple weeks on the big screen, it keeps showing this classic low-drop vibe that often shows up in historic blockbusters. With fresh weekly pressure from new cinematic releases, plus a smaller number of available screens, the film is squeezing the remaining showings pretty hard, and the seats are filling in a really solid way. That efficient conversion rate, you know, is a reminder that a well-crafted cinematic experience can keep its pace going even late in the run. So instead of flattening out, it turns the tail end into a very profitable stretch for exhibitors across the country.

Audience Interest Sustains Across Multiple Languages

A massive pillar of this longevity is the project’s widespread appeal that kind of cuts across geographic boundaries. The multi-language release strategy has paid off handsomely; ticket sales keep on trickling in from different linguistic regions outside its main Hindi market. When it manages to catch the imagination of a diverse pan-India audience, the film keeps a single, unified momentum, and that feels like it works even past its ninth week, because the core emotional hooks and that grand scale still resonate with viewers of all backgrounds, well into its ninth week, so yeah.

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