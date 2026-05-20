“Will My Child Be Okay?”- 5,000+ Children Later, Indore’s Urjasvini Has a Clear Answer for Every Parent Asking That Question

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19: Children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other neurodevelopmental conditions are competing at national levels, winning inter-school tournaments, and building independent lives — when supported through structured, individualized intervention from early childhood.

Urjasvini Child Development Centre, a leading child psychology and special needs institution in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has now supported over 5,000 children and families across India, and the outcomes are quietly rewriting what families once believed was possible.

Dr. Vini Jhariya , Clinical and Child Psychologist, TEDx Speaker , and Founder of Urjasvini Child Development Centre and Urjasvini Special School , Indore, has spent over a decade working at the intersection of early intervention, behavioral therapy, special education, and family guidance.

“Many parents arrive carrying years of fear about their child’s future. The question underneath every consultation is the same — will my child be okay? Our work is to replace that fear with a structured path forward,” says Dr. Jhariya .

Beyond the Diagnosis: What These Children Are Actually Doing

The children supported at Urjasvini are not simply attending therapy sessions. They are competing, performing, and building real lives.

Children from Urjasvini have progressed to national-level Paralympic competition. Others have won inter-school para fencing tournaments. Children who once struggled to communicate are now training in karate, performing in dance recitals, singing on stage, and participating in group events that families once feared were permanently out of reach.

“A diagnosis tells us where to start. It doesn’t tell us where the child will stop,” says Dr. Jhariya .

These are not exceptional outliers. The institution positions these achievements as evidence of what becomes possible when children with autism, ADHD, intellectual disability, and other neurodiverse profiles are given structured opportunity, skilled guidance, and consistent support — rather than being managed purely for symptoms.

An Integrated System Built for Real Outcomes

Urjasvini Child Development Centre, Indore, provides a full continuum of support for children aged 2 to 16. Services include psychological assessment, autism intervention, ADHD treatment, speech therapy for children, occupational therapy, sensory integration therapy, behavioral therapy, and structured parent training — all under one roof, with every clinical decision supervised directly by Dr. Jhariya .

This integrated framework — assessment → therapy → education → life skills → independence — is designed to produce outcomes that carry into adulthood, not just improvements visible inside a therapy room.

Urjasvini Special School, established in 2024, addresses the gap that conventional schooling creates for neurodiverse learners. As a specialized special needs school in Indore, it offers individualized curriculum, functional life skills training, vocational readiness, and therapeutic support alongside academics — preparing children for participation in the real world.

Why Early Intervention Cannot Wait – Child psychologists and developmental professionals consistently emphasize that early assessment and intervention produce significantly better long-term outcomes. Parents noticing persistent signs — delayed speech, poor social interaction, learning difficulties, hyperactivity, repetitive behaviors, sensory sensitivities, emotional dysregulation, or delayed milestones — are encouraged to seek professional evaluation without delay.

Common concerns that lead families to consult a child psychologist in Indore include: a child not speaking at the expected age, difficulty forming social connections, school refusal or adjustment problems, frequent emotional outbursts, challenges with self-care, and difficulty following instructions or sustaining attention.

Early identification allows intervention planning before critical developmental windows narrow — making timing one of the most significant factors in long-term outcomes for children with autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, and developmental delays.

Building Independence, Not Managing Diagnoses – As awareness of neurodevelopmental conditions, learning disabilities, and child mental health grows across India, Dr. Jhariya believes the national conversation must shift from what children cannot do to what they can be supported to achieve.

“Families who begin by asking whether improvement is possible often end up asking better questions — how do we build independence, how do we prepare for adulthood, how do we build a full life? That shift is where real progress begins.”

Families across Indore and Madhya Pradesh seeking autism therapy, ADHD support, speech therapy, learning disability assessment, occupational therapy for children, or special school admission for their child are encouraged to consult the team at Urjasvini Child Development Centre for a structured evaluation and individualized intervention plan.

About Expert – Dr. Vini Jhariya , M.Phil. Clinical Psychology (RCI), is a TEDx Speaker with over a decade of experience in child and clinical psychology. She is the Founder of Urjasvini Child Development Centre and Urjasvini Special S c hool — providing autism intervention, ADHD treatment, speech therapy, special education, occupational therapy, and child psychology services in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Contact: dr.vinijhariya@gmail.com .

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