JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini Sues Chirayu Rana For Defamation Over ‘Sex Slave’ Allegations

Lorna Hajdini, a senior JPMorgan Chase executive, has filed a defamation lawsuit against former banker Chirayu Rana, accusing him of fabricating allegations that she sexually abused him and treated him as a “sex slave,” according to a report by NY Post. Hajdini filed the lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday, escalating a legal battle that has already triggered one of most closely watched scandals in recent weeks. In the filing, Hajdini strongly rejected all allegations made against her by Rana, who previously sued her under the pseudonym “John Doe.”

“Ms Hajdini categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct,” the countersuit states.

Lorna Hajdini Lawsuit Against Chirayu Rana

The lawsuit further describes the accusations as “entirely false, malicious, and fabricated,” alleging they were created “for the improper purpose of personal enrichment at the expense of defendants and others.”

According to the complaint, Rana, a 35-year-old finance professional, allegedly carried out a prolonged campaign of false accusations that severely harmed Hajdini’s career and personal reputation while turning her life into what the filing describes as a “global tabloid spectacle” after the claims surfaced on social media last month.

Lawsuit Accuses Chirayu Rana of Attempting to Extort Millions

Hajdini’s legal team alleged that Rana sought to leverage the accusations to pressure both her and JPMorgan into a large financial settlement.

Her attorneys accused Rana of “peddling his lies that Ms. Hajdini was a racist, sexual predator,” adding that his objective was “to destroy her reputation for leverage to extort millions of dollars” from both the executive and the bank.

The filing also references Rana’s past employment history, alleging he had previously made similar accusations against another supervisor.

“Plaintiff made up eerily similar fabricated allegations of sexual misconduct against a supervisor at a prior place of employment,” the court filing states.

The lawsuit further states, “Ms Hajdini seeks to vindicate her name, mitigate the substantial damage inflicted upon her, and hold (the) plaintiff accountable for his depraved and unlawful conduct.”

JPMorgan Backs Lorna Hajdini

JPMorgan publicly supported Hajdini following the filing.

“We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit,” a JPMorgan spokesperson said.

The new lawsuit comes just over three weeks after Rana first filed his explosive complaint in New York court under the pseudonym “John Doe,” a label often used by survivors of sexual assault.

In that filing, Rana accused Hajdini, an executive director in JPMorgan’s leveraged finance division, of drugging him, subjecting him to months of nonconsensual sexual acts, and directing racial slurs toward him.

Chirayu Rana Allegations Against Lorna Hajdini

Among the allegations that circulated widely within financial circles was Rana’s claim that Hajdini removed her shirt, fondled her breasts, and made a racially charged remark directed at his wife.

According to Rana’s complaint, Hajdini allegedly told him: “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.”

The allegations quickly became a major talking point across Wall Street after details emerged publicly.

Who is Lorna Hajdini?

Hajdini, 37, has built a long career at JPMorgan after joining the bank in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A graduate of the Stern School of Business at New York University, she rose through the ranks from analyst to Vice President in 2018 before being promoted to Executive Director for Leveraged Finance in 2021.

Her LinkedIn profile also states that she is based in New York.

Hajdini also attended the Private Equity and Venture Capital program at Harvard Business School Executive Education, according to the university’s website.

Also Read: Threesome Invite, Sex Abuse: What Chirayu Rana Alleges In Wild New Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase Executive Lorna Hajdini