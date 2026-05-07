Did JPMorgan Offer Chirayu Rana Rs 95 Lakh To Quietly Settle Sex Slave, Nude Threesome Lawsuit Against Lorna Hajdini? New Report Reveals Bombshell Details

Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana allegedly sought a settlement worth more than $20 million from the bank before filing his high-profile lawsuit accusing executive director Lorna Hajdini of sexual abuse, according to reports published by the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal. The dispute, which has drawn significant attention on Wall Street, centres around allegations Rana made against Hajdini, claims that both she and JPMorgan have firmly denied. According to reports, Rana initially demanded a payout exceeding $20 million in June last year, months before the lawsuit became public.

“He threatened to go public and asked for millions of dollars,” the reports claim.

The Wall Street Journal now reports that JPMorgan offered Rana $1 million in March 2026 in an effort to settle the dispute. The report added that Rana’s current lawyer, Daniel J. Kaiser, responded with a counterproposal seeking $11.75 million.

Chirayu Rana’s Allegations Against Lorna Hajdini

Rana, 35, accused Hajdini, 37, of drugging him and coercing him into repeated sexual encounters. The allegations were categorically denied by both Hajdini and JPMorgan.

One individual briefed on the matter described the lawsuit as “a novel,” according to the report.

Hajdini’s legal team strongly rejected the claims, stating:

“Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

JPMorgan’s Internal Investigation

JPMorgan said it conducted an internal investigation into Rana’s allegations, reviewing emails, phone records and witness statements.

According to the bank, the inquiry found no evidence supporting claims of wrongdoing.

The bank further stated that Hajdini cooperated fully with investigators, while Rana did not.

The Post also reported that insiders confirmed JPMorgan’s $1 million settlement offer made last month, aligning with details first published by the Wall Street Journal.

Reports indicate that JPMorgan’s refusal to meet Rana’s demands ultimately triggered the legal proceedings.

However, preparations for the lawsuit allegedly began months earlier. Reports also claimed Rana consulted an AI chatbot regarding similar allegations involving a male supervisor at Morgan Stanley.

Questions Raised Over Chirayu Rana’s Leave and Employment History

Separate reports stated that Rana informed JPMorgan supervisors in mid-December 2024 that his father had died, allowing him to combine bereavement leave with other paid time off and remain away from work for nearly three months.

However, according to reports, Rana’s father, Chaitanya Rana, is alive.

Following his departure, he joined private equity firm Bregal Sagemount. He exited that role on April 2, slightly more than three weeks before the lawsuit became public, according to The Post.

Reporting Structure Contradicts Key Claim

According to the report, Rana and Hajdini reported to different managing directors, meaning Hajdini allegedly had no authority over his compensation or career advancement.

Who Is Chirayu Rana?

Rana graduated from Rutgers University and built a career across several major Wall Street firms.

Before joining JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team in spring 2024, he worked at Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and the Carlyle Group.

He also briefly worked at MidCap Financial, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, where reports said he was “managed out” after six months because of performance concerns.

Despite mounting scrutiny, Rana’s attorney Daniel Kaiser has maintained that the allegations are legitimate.

Also Read: Saw Naked Lorna Hajdini At Chirayu Rana’s Flat: JPMorgan Case Witness Makes Shocking Claim