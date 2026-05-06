Saw Naked Lorna Hajdini At Chirayu Rana’s Flat: JPMorgan Case Witness Makes Shocking Claim

JPMorgan Sex-Slave Case: Amid the JPMorgan sex-slave case, a new twist has rocked the company. Two witnesses have come forward, revealing shocking details, leaving the Internet and those following the case stunned. Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana presented new evidence to support his sexual abuse claims in his suit against top executive Lorna Hajdini. The fresh allegations follow those of Rana, 35, who reportedly filed a lawsuit against Hajdini, 37, alleging the bank executive director had become a “sex slave” of Rana.

JPMorgan Case: Two New Witnesses Come Forward

In a complaint filed by Rana under a pseudonym, John Doe, he claimed that Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra and threatened to cut him off from his bonus if he refused to do his bidding. Hajdini and JPMorgan Chase retaliated by denying all claims.

The suit was revived on Monday in the Manhattan Supreme Court case docket in response to its filing and subsequent hasty withdrawal last week, The New York Post reports. But Rana has thrown in new charges, according to the news outlet: a statement by an anonymous friend who was residing with him during his NYC visit at the apartment and a statement from the apparent landlord of the same apartment.

‘Saw Naked Lorna Hajdini At Chirayu Rana’s Flat’

The anonymous witness statements include details and quotes, and alleged encounters with Hajdini in September 2024. According to The Post, the anonymous affirmation, apparently from the owner of the apartment, claims he witnessed Hajdini kissing Chirayu Rana’s neck on a public street during the summer of 2024.

The same witness also says that she overheard them while they were walking into her apartment building in September of 2024 and she remembers hearing a remark from the JPMorgan senior executive that was similar to, “I own you, Brownie.” According to his family friend, he woke up in the middle of the night, due to what he said was “drunken behaviour” from Hajdini. He said he tried to go back to sleep, but was awakened again by a “completely naked” Hajdini.

In his affirmation, the friend alleged the witness’s friend was sitting on the couch while the witness was sleeping on the floor, lit a cigarette and started pleading with him to “join them” in the bedroom, the filing said.

Did Chirayu Rana fake his father’s death to get paid time off?

The former JPMorgan Chase banker once took his colleague Lorna Hajdini to court, accusing her of treating him like a sex slave. Now, people are questioning his own honesty at work. He’s accused of telling JPMorgan his dad had died, just so he could take close to three months off with both bereavement and other paid leave.

According to The New York Post, Rana told his bosses about his father’s supposed death back in December 2024. He then used that time not just for personal matters, but also to prepare and file his lawsuit against Hajdini. Rana first brought the case against her under the name “John Doe.”

Chirayu Rana’s ‘threesome’ allegations against Lorna Hajdini

In this drama, Rana has also filed fresh evidence to back his allegations of sexual harassment against JPMorgan executive, Lorna Hajdini.

Rana has included the affidavit of an anonymous friend who claims he was solicited by Hajdini to get into a threesome with him. The witness, a family friend, claims that he was a tenant at an apartment in New York City, and that in the middle of the night he was awoken by Hajdini’s drunkenness.

Then, he says, a “completely naked” Hajdini awakened him, sat on the sofa on which he slept and asked, “join them in the bedroom?” and he did. After being rejected a few times by Hajdini, the witness replied, “you know I own, so you better come join”.

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