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Home > Business News > LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities, while commercial LPG cylinder rates continued to stay high after recent hikes. Rising global fuel tensions and disruptions in major oil shipping routes have pushed LPG prices upward.

LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026. Photo: AI
LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 16:20 IST

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LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: The prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders in India stayed constant on Wednesday because global oil prices experienced fluctuations. Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update fuel prices at different times throughout the year. The current monthly update shows that commercial LPG cylinder prices experienced a significant price increase.

Why LPG Gas Cylinder Price Rising? 

The US and Israel conflict with Iran has resulted in three price changes for commercial LPG cylinders since the conflict began on February 28. The price increased by ₹144 in March and ₹203 in April and ₹993 in May. The price of domestic LPG cylinders increased by ₹60 during March.

Multiple nations including Iran, United States, Israel, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka currently experience an energy crisis because of fuel supplies to critical shipping routes, which include the Strait of Hormuz as it handles a most important portion of global oil and gas transportation and that have been disrupted.

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The disruptions to fuel supply chains have resulted in increased fuel prices throughout the world. 

LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026 in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru 

City

Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg)

Commercial LPG (19 Kg)

New Delhi

₹913.00 (0.00)

₹3,071.50 (+993.00)

Kolkata

₹939.00 (0.00)

₹3,202.00 (+994.00)

Mumbai

₹912.50 (0.00)

₹3,024.00 (+993.00)

Chennai

₹928.50 (0.00)

₹3,237.00 (+990.50)

Gurgaon

₹921.50 (0.00)

₹3,088.00 (+993.00)

Noida

₹910.50 (0.00)

₹3,071.50 (+993.00)

Bangalore

₹915.50 (0.00)

₹3,152.00 (+991.00)

Bhubaneswar

₹939.00 (0.00)

₹3,238.00 (+993.50)

Chandigarh

₹922.50 (0.00)

₹3,092.50 (+993.00)

Hyderabad

₹965.00 (0.00)

₹3,315.00 (+994.00)

Jaipur

₹916.50 (0.00)

₹3,099.00 (+993.00)

Lucknow

₹950.50 (0.00)

₹3,194.00 (+993.00)

Patna

₹1,002.50 (0.00)

₹3,346.50 (+993.50)

Thiruvananthapuram

₹922.00 (0.00)

₹3,106.00 (+993.00)

Why Are Kerala People Protesting After LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hike? 

The Kerala Hotel & Restaurant Association (KHRA) announced on Tuesday that all hotels and restaurants and bakeries and canteens throughout Kerala will close their doors for a 24-hour period on May 6 to protest the cooking gas price increase. 

The delivery of food through online platforms will not operate during this time.

The protest will include both rallies and dharnas which will take place at petroleum company offices and central government establishments to demand the reversal of the LPG price increase. 

Multiple business organizations, which include trader associations and catering businesses and hostel owner groups, have declared their support for the statewide business shutdown.

Also Read: Why Is Stock Market Up Today? Sensex Surges Over 940 Points, Nifty Above 300; Green Ending On Dalal Street, Investors In Relief 

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Tags: Bharat Petroleumbusiness newsCommercial LPGCooking Gas PriceDomestic LPGFuel Price NewsGas Cylinder NewsHindustan Petroleumindia newsIndian OilKerala ProtestLPG Cylinder PriceLPG Price HikeLPG Rates Today

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LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

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LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

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LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

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