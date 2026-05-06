JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result, Direct Link and Steps and How to Download Scorecard

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results for Class 12 board exams 2026 today. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate board examinations can check and download their scorecards from the official website jacresults.com. The results are also available on DigiLocker. Lakhs of students had appeared for the exam this year. Candidates who have been working hard to get admission to institutions of higher learning will get an important academic milestone with the declaration.

How to check JAC Class 12 result 2026 online

Candidates will be able to check their JAC Class 12 result 2026 on the official website. After entering the required credentials, the result will display on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the provisional marksheet and print it for future reference.

What are the passing marks for JAC Class 12 result 2026

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to be considered to have passed in JAC Class 12 exams. The minimum marks required in each subject differ. For subjects of 70 marks, candidates need to secure at least 23 marks, while for subjects of 100 marks, they need to secure a minimum of 33 marks. Candidates who fail to secure the minimum marks will be considered as failed.

What is the grading system in JAC 12th result 2026

The council follows a proper grading system for JAC 12th results based on the percentage scored. Candidates scoring 80 per cent and above are awarded an A+ grade, while candidates scoring between 60 per cent and 80 per cent are graded A. Candidates scoring between 45 per cent and 60 per cent marks are graded B, while those securing marks between 33 per cent and 45 per cent are awarded grade C. Candidates scoring less than 33 per cent are graded D.

Can students apply for JAC 12th improvement exam 2026

Students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for the improvement exams. The improvement exams will be conducted only for the theory papers. The marks obtained by the students in the practical examination will not be changed.

What was last year’s JAC Class 12 performance

Last year, over 3 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 12 exams, with the pass percentage being different for each stream. The Science stream saw 79.26 per cent, with Commerce at 91.2 per cent, and the highest pass percentage came from the Arts stream at 95.62 per cent. Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the scorecard. The provisional result will be required for admissions and official purposes until the board issues the original marksheets.