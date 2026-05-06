From Dirty Corner To Mirror Wall: Mysuru’s Unique Move To Curb Public Urination Leaves Internet Divided, Users Say…

The local government of Mysore has installed reflective steel mirrors on the sides of city streets in order to discourage people from urinating in public. The unique feature of reflective mirrors allows urinating individuals to see themselves urinating as they watch themselves on the mirror. Although the story of the mirror installation has made many ‘viral’ on various social media outlets, much larger conversations have been opened regarding public hygiene, civic decency (or lack of), and the lack of adequate access to restroom facilities in Indian cities. Some feel that installing mirrors is a clever psychological strategy, while others see the issue of public urination in Mysore to be more complex and cannot be solved simply by installing mirrors for urinating individuals to view themselves.

The mirror installation placed at a notorious spot near the Suburban Bus Stand

Viral video shows a spot in Mysuru has now installed a mirrored set-up on a wall across the street from the Suburban Bus Stand where, according to reports, there had been a lot of open urination. This area was a repeated subject of warning signs from civic officials yet still used by people. To address this issue, officials have developed the idea that instilling self-awareness in individuals who see themselves in a mirrored reflection may deter them from urinating in public and, therefore, provide a new look at the previous dirty area (the corner) to now an eye-catching area in Mysuru.

The visuals go viral as social media praises creative and practical idea

On social media, photos and videos from Mysuru have quickly gone viral, revealing a large nearly full-height mirrored surface that has been installed on a wall. Many of those who shared or commented on these photos praised the idea of using mirrors to help reduce crime as being creative, useful and effective because of the psychological effect of seeing one’s self in a mirror provides a strong deterrent to many people. Thus, they view Mysuru’s solution to an ongoing problem with public urination as a “low-tech solution to an old-time” area of concern for law enforcement personnel without having to heavily rely on enforcement.

Internet users call for more clean and accessible public restrooms in Mysuru instead of symbolic fixes

A social media user commented in support of the Mysuru initiative, but stated that the core issue is the lack of sanitary public restrooms. They feel that municipal officials need to concentrate on placing and maintaining clean sanitary facilities in heavily congested areas, because this is a necessity. Another user raised a logical question as to why we would need to pay for a restroom which is poorly maintained. Their suggestion is that, rather than put up mirror-like steel sheets, city officials should assign personnel (marshals) to issue citations and conduct consistent inspections of public restrooms.

Criticism online shows concerns about the elderly and urgent medical needs

Users have indicated that the issue is even more complex for other groups of individuals. In Mysuru, concerns were raised regarding elderly persons and those with medical conditions needing urgent access to restrooms. The opinion was that discouraging behaviour without providing access points would create additional problems for these individuals by creating issues of both dignity and accessibility, in addition to issues of conduct.

The mirror technique’s durability is questioned as users fear damage, vandalism and safety risks

Questions were raised concerning the durability of the Mysuru mirror installation as well. The cautionary commenter felt that reflective sheets could sustain substantial damage due to dirt or vandalism within weeks. Some went on to voice their opinion that broken or vandalised installations can create serious hazards to pedestrian safety in public areas with heavy traffic.

Internet reactions range from humour to skepticism over long-term effectiveness of mirrors installed in Mysuru

The Mysuru initiative also drew humorous reactions online. Some users joked about “installing a camera, and live telecast.” Others were more sceptical. One user commented, “People will break these and then pee over them.” Another added, “First they will spit pan and then they will pee..can’t do much with people without civic sense. Need to go back to school and make kids follow rules and from that generation change will happen.” These mixed reactions show that while Mysuru’s idea has caught attention, the larger issue of civic behaviour and sanitation remains far from solved.

Also Read: Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?