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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark

Vigyan Prakash Mane, also known as Vidnyan Mane, is a 34-year-old resident of Sangli in Maharashtra. He is reported to be active in social and political circles and is also known in local networks of the region. He shares a long-standing personal connection with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and is described as a childhood friend of the national team vice-captain.

Who Is Vigyan Prakash Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark (Via Facebook)
Who Is Vigyan Prakash Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 14:12 IST

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Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark

Vigyan Prakash Mane, also known as Vidnyan Mane, is a 34-year-old resident of Sangli in Maharashtra. He is reported to be active in social and political circles and is also known in local networks of the region. According to reports, he shares a long-standing personal connection with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and is described as a childhood friend of the national team vice-captain.

Over the years, Mane has remained largely outside the public spotlight, but he has now come into national attention following a legal complaint involving music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal.

Complaint Filed Under Atrocities Act

Mane has filed a case against Palaash Muchhal under the Atrocities Act, making serious allegations that include financial misconduct and caste-based abuse. Based on his complaint, police have registered an FIR and started an investigation into the matter.

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The complaint was filed months after the reported cancellation of the wedding between Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal in December 2025, though officials have not linked the two events.

Allegations Of Financial Deal And Investment Dispute

In his statement to the police, Mane has alleged that he invested Rs 25 lakh in a film project titled Nazariya. He claims that Muchhal approached him for investment and also promised him a role in the project.

According to the complaint, it was agreed that the invested money would be returned along with profits once the film was completed and released. However, Mane has alleged that the film was never made, and he did not receive his money back.

He further stated that he repeatedly followed up for repayment over several months, but was given delays and assurances. Later, he claims he was directly told that no money was owed to him.

Alleged Incident Of Abuse In Sangli

The complaint also includes serious allegations of caste-based abuse. Mane has claimed that when he met Muchhal in person to recover his money, he was verbally abused and insulted using casteist remarks.

He has stated that this incident allegedly took place on November 22, 2025, at a farmhouse in Sangli. According to him, the interaction turned derogatory and humiliating, prompting him to approach the police.

Police Action And Investigation

Police officials in Sangli have confirmed that a formal case has been registered based on Mane’s complaint. The FIR names Palaash Rajkumar Muchhal, a 30-year-old resident of Lokhandwala in Andheri, Mumbai.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhagwat has stated that the matter is currently under investigation. Authorities are examining the allegations related to both the financial transaction and the reported use of caste-based language during the meeting. The case remains under active inquiry, and further statements from both sides are expected as the investigation progresses.

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Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark

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Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark

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Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Marathi Actor And Producer Files FIR Against Palash Muchhal Over Alleged Casteist Remark

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