Noida International Airport Opening on June 15, 2026: Flights, Airlines, Fares, Jobs & All Details

Noida International Airport in Jewar is going to start flights with passengers from June 15. This is a deal for Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region. The new airport will help with the increasing number of people using Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will give people a choice for traveling. The airport is being built in Gautam Buddh Nagar. It is a project that will help people in western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, Agra and nearby cities. The airport has road connections and plans for a metro line. This will make it easier for people to travel. The project is expected to create jobs and help the economy grow.

When Will Noida Airport Fully Operational?

The Noida International Airport at Jewar will start taking people on flights on June 15 2026. It will start with flights inside the country. This is a deal for the area because it is the second big airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Noida International Airport at Jewar will open little by little. This means it will get bigger and better over time. The Noida International Airport at Jewar will have flights and can take more people as it grows. More airlines, including the Noida International Airport at Jewar will have flights later on. When the Noida International Airport at Jewar is completely ready it will be a place for flights in north India. The Noida International Airport, at Jewar will make it easier for people to travel and reduce the number of people at the Delhi-NCR airports.

Will International Flights Start Immediately from Noida Airport?

No Noida International Airport will not have flights from the very beginning. When Noida International Airport opens on June 15 it will start with flights. This way airlines and the people in charge of Noida International Airport can make sure everything runs smoothly like the schedules, the systems and how they handle passengers at Noida International Airport. Noida International Airport will start having flights later on after they get all the necessary approvals build the right infrastructure and see that people want to use Noida International Airport for international travel. As time goes on Noida International Airport will probably have flights to places, around the world but that will not happen when it first opens.

Which Airlines are operating in Noida Airport?

At the start of Noida International Airport some important Indian airlines have agreed to operate:

* IndiGo will run the commercial flight from the airport.

* Akasa Air and Air India Express will start services after.

Initially flights will mostly be to cities within India. As the airport grows, more airlines, including those, from countries will likely join and add more flights. Noida International Airport will then have connections. The airport will add airlines in phases. More flights will be available as the airport expands.

Which cities will have flights operating from Noida International Airport?

As of now, there is no official information on the cities from which flights will operate. However, according to sources, initial routes are likely to include major metro cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Lucknow.

What was the Cost of Noida International Airport ?

The Noida International Airport at Jewar is a big project that will be built in many stages. The total cost of the Noida International Airport at Jewar will be around ₹30,000 crore when it is fully completed. The first stage of the Noida International Airport at Jewar includes the terminal building, one runway and basic things like roads and water supply. The cost of the stage of the Noida International Airport at Jewar is around ₹10,000–₹12,000 crore. The Noida International Airport at Jewar is designed to handle around 12 million passengers every year in the stage.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar project is being built with the help of Zurich Airport International AG, which’s in charge of building and running the Noida International Airport at Jewar for a long time. Later stages of the Noida International Airport at Jewar will make the airport much bigger with runways, terminal buildings and cargo facilities. The Noida International Airport at Jewar will eventually be able to handle than 70 million passengers every year. The money being spent on the Noida International Airport at Jewar shows that it wants to be an airport for northern India, for a long time.

Noida International Airport Land Acquisition

The Noida International Airport project at Jewar was made by buying land in parts. This way the Noida International Airport project at Jewar can support what it is doing now and what it will do in the future. In the part the people in charge got around 1,300 to 1,350 hectares of land from several villages in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. They used this land to build the runway, terminal and things that the Noida International Airport project at Jewar needs to work.

The Noida International Airport project at Jewar will keep growing. So the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to get land, over 5,000 hectares in areas near the Noida International Airport project at Jewar. They want the Noida International Airport project at Jewar to have runways and be a big place for airplanes with areas for cargo, parks for logistics, commercial hubs and a special model around the Noida International Airport project at Jewar.

What are the Current Job Vacancies in Noida Airport? Noida International Airport is offering thousands of job opportunities as it prepares to start operations. Hiring is underway for roles like ground staff, cargo handlers, customer service, security, retail and hospitality. Most entry-level jobs require 10th or 12th pass, while some roles need graduation. Salaries generally range between ₹15,000 and ₹35,000 per month. Recruitment is being done online through official portals and partner agencies. More jobs are expected as the airport expands, making it a major employment hub for the region. PM Modi Inaugurated Noida Airport Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25, 2021. As of now, the official inauguration of full operations (passenger flight launch) is scheduled for June 15, 2026, but this is the start of commercial services, not the original foundation ceremony.