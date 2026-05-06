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Home > Tech and Auto News > Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here

Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here

Suzuki’s electric Jimny has been spotted testing in snowy conditions, hinting at an upcoming EV off-roader with classic Jimny design and possible dual-motor AWD setup.

Jimny electric, credit: X
Jimny electric, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 13:33 IST

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Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here

Suzuki’s off-road compact SUV Jimny, which is known for its simplicity, lightness, and genuine go-anywhere ability. The company is now gearing up for an electric version of the Jimny as a prototype has been spotted undergoing testing in extreme winter conditions. A heavily camouflaged prototype of the Suzuki Jimny EV has been spotted recently in snowy terrain which hints that the development is no longer speculative but actively underway. However, the company has not officially confirmed the electric SUV yet. The nature of the testing suggests that the vehicle is being evaluated in demanding, low-grip environments, which is a key requirement for off-roading.

Instead of the heavy camouflage wrapped on the EV, the test vehicle clearly retains the SUV’s design DNA. The upright stance, flat body panels, short overhangs, and near-vertical windscreen all remain the same. These elements are not just limited to styling; they also enhance the off-road capabilities of the SUV.

Suzuki Jimny EV Design and Engine

The front profile of the upcoming EV reveals subtle but tells changes. The traditional grille appears largely sealed off, which is a common trait among EVs due to reduced cooling needs. Slim horizontal lighting signatures sit higher up on the fascia, whereas the lower bumper incorporates openings that are likely functional, probably helping thermal management for the battery and associated electronics.

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The technical details of the upcoming electric Jimny are still under the wrap. The current fuel-based version uses a 1.5-litre engine generating over 100bhp, paired with a proper 4WD system and low-range gearing. A dual-motor all-wheel drive setup is highly expected, probably drawing from systems already seen in Suzuki e Vitara, though adapting it for hardcore off-road use would require significant re-engineering.

The Big Challenge: Weight 

Here is where things get genuinely interesting, and a little tricky. Jimny’s biggest superpower has always been how light it is. That low kerb weight is a huge reason why it punches so far above its size on rough trails, river crossings, and steep climbs. Battery packs, however, are heavy. A proper EV battery pack adds hundreds of kilograms to any vehicle, and for the Jimny, that is a real engineering headache. Suzuki engineers will have to work very hard to keep the electric Jimny capable, rather than just turning it into a lifestyle SUV that looks like the part but cannot actually do the job.

The winter testing spotted in the snowy terrain tells us that Suzuki is not cutting corners. These are not flat road tests. They are stress tests in exactly the kind of environment where Jimny has built its legendary reputation over decades.

What It Means For India 

India got the five-door Jimny in 2023, and while sales have had their ups and downs, the Jimny has a passionate fan following here. An electric version, if priced right, could open up an entirely new conversation in India’s growing EV market. There is currently no electric off-roader available for everyday buyers in India. The Jimny EV could fill that gap in a way no other vehicle currently can.

Of course, charging infrastructure in remote areas remains a genuine concern for any off-road EV. But range technology is improving every year, and by the time the Jimny EV reaches showrooms globally, things may look quite different.

Still Early Days, But The Signs Are Clear 

The company has not said a word officially. No launch date, no specs, no confirmation. But spy shots do not lie, and a prototype testing in extreme winter conditions is about as serious as a signal as the industry gets. Suzuki is clearly building this, evaluating it hard, and taking it seriously. 

Also Read: Range Rover Price Cut: Company Slashes Rates By Up To Rs 75 Lakh Ahead Of India-UK FTA

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Tags: electric suzuki jimny debatejimny on road pricemaruti suzuki jimnymaruti suzuki jimny EV

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Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here

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Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here

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Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here
Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here
Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here
Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here

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