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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Bangalore is set to witness mostly cloudy skies today, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 32°C, creating a warm and humid feel across the city. The weather is expected to remain stable overall, though lingering cloud cover may bring occasional light drizzle in some areas.

Bangalore Weather Today May 5 (Image: ANI)
Bangalore Weather Today May 5 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 08:22 IST

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Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 5: On May 5, Bengaluru is likely to experience a weather change as dense cloud cover will extend all over the city and raise the possibility of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city will have much cloud cover throughout the day with the stage set to have light showers and moderate showers, especially in the evening and the night hours. The general weather condition signifies that some relief is brought by the presence of a continuation of the pre monsoon activity experienced over the region.

Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Will It Rain Today?

Bangalore Weather Today May 5:  The IMD prediction indicates a partly cloudy to overcast weather with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers probably in various regions. Although the intensity of rainfall might not be extremely high during the day, the continuous building of clouds is likely to continue to provide the humid and unstable atmospheric conditions. The showers may also be accompanied by wind activity and contribute to the change in the feel of weather in the city. The cloud cover is unlikely to significantly change the temperature levels in Bengaluru, with daytime highs likely to be quite low in their range (around the low to mid 30s Celsius range). The night temperatures will be more pleasant, falling to approximately 21-23°C. Existence of thick clouds might assure sharp temperature increase in the daytime, but the humidity level is almost certain to remain high as a result of moisture heavy clouds and scattered rains and rainfalls activity.

Bangalore Weather Today May 5: What Is IMD Forecast?

Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Generally, the IMD outlook indicates that Bengaluru is likely to experience a typical pre monsoon weather pattern that is characterized by changes in cloud cover, periodic rain, and low level thunderstorms in some areas. People are suggested to be ready to any sudden weather changes and mostly during the evening time when there is a high chance of rain. The cloudy period will likely persist in the next few days and leave the city in a fairly unstable yet cooler weather pattern.

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Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

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Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today May 5: Rain Likely As Dense Cloud Cover Engulfs The City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast
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