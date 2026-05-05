Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani’s Pure Gold Saree Stealing The Spotlight, Took 1200 Hours And 25 Craftspeople To Spun

If Met Gala is fashion’s greatest theatrical platform, then Isha Ambani transformed it into a compelling tale of cultural heritage and artistic excellence. Walking down the red carpet of #MetGala2026, this young woman did not only wear but told an exciting story of Indian craft brought to life through the collaboration of a truly remarkable nature, where traditional elements harmoniously fused with modern design.

A custom-made sari by Gaurav Gupta became the centerpiece of this stunning costume. Far from ordinary clothes, the garment itself looked like a piece of art. Created from golden yarns spun by the talented hands of artisans from Swadesh, it required the combined efforts of 25 craftspeople during 1,200 hours of work. In no way did such a luxurious fabric consist of gold threads only. On the contrary, it had become a unique masterpiece which flowed like molten gold, embodying the futuristic vision of Gaurav Gupta and, at the same time, being deeply connected with the ancient Indian culture of weaving.

Whereas the sari gave fluidity to the style, the bodice gave vibrance and intensity to the same. Created by Nita Ambani in collaboration with one of the oldest jewelry brands, Kantilal Chhotalal, it had over 200 old mine-cut diamonds that were hand-placed with incredible accuracy. Drawn from Nita Ambani’s personal jewelry collection, the outfit had significance beyond its luxury.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the entire outfit had a very balanced look that was inspired equally by the theme of the evening and the elegance traditionally attributed to the Ambani family. The sari, styled in an architectural way, did not look exaggerated and hence appeared to be artistic.

The appearance of Isha Ambani in 2022 was an important milestone for Indian fashion in international arenas. By showcasing the Swadesh movement that aims to protect the art of handicrafts, she successfully turned the most viewed red carpet event into a tribute to “Made in India.”

Amidst the social media praise, one message was clear: This was not just about the fashion industry. It was a lesson in luxury through artistry, passion, and heritage.

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