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Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Theme, Date, Guest List, India Time, Dress Code & Best Dressed Celebrities

🕒 Updated: May 5, 2026 03:16:23 IST
✍️ Written by: Olivia Sarkar

Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Theme, Date, Guest List, India Time, Dress Code & Best Dressed Celebrities

Met Gala 2026 (PHOTO:AI)
Met Gala 2026 (PHOTO:AI)

Another year is coming that will be added to the already prestigious tradition of the Met Gala event, where celebrities have come to walk on the red carpet wearing their finest outfits in order to show their style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, thus creating the Met Gala as the most prestigious event in the field of fashion. The Met Gala event is planned to take place on May 4, 2026, maintaining its tradition of being held on the first Monday of May each year. The red carpet walk will start from 6 PM ET or 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026, in India.

Met Gala 2026 Theme and Dress Code

The theme for this year was “Costume Art” and highlighted the relationship between clothing, identity, and art. The official code of dress was “Fashion Is Art” and encouraged the idea of fashion as storytelling through garments. The result was a red carpet that featured sculptures and other art pieces in terms of clothing.

Hosts and Star-Studded Guest List

The event is co-hosted by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The star-studded roster may include stars like Rihanna, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Anne Hathaway. The Indian connection expected to robust with people like Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra gracing the event.

Best-Dressed Celebrities and Red Carpet Highlights of 2025

The red carpet event for the Met Gala 2026 going to have a heavy dose of avant-garde style. Among the celebrities who stood out in 2025 were Zendaya and Rihanna, who wore outfits that went very well with the theme. There were also Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway, who managed to capture the essence of couture through their artful ensembles. Designers took their creativity to a new level by creating artistic pieces from their designs.

FAQs

1. What is the Met Gala?
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, known for high-fashion red carpet.

2. When is the Met Gala 2026 going to happen?
May 4, 2026

3. What was the Met Gala 2026 theme?
The theme for 2026 is “Costume Art” 

4. What time will the Met Gala 2026 start in India?
The red carpet began at 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026.

5. Who were the best-dressed celebrities at Met Gala 2025?
Top fashion standouts included Zendaya, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa, among others.

Live Updates

  • 03:15 (IST) 05 May 2026

    Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: First Wheelchair ever used in Met Gala

    Aariana Rose Philip arrives! The Collina Strada runway regular is the first wheelchair user to ever attend the Met Gala. You can also check out her mannequin in the exhibition!

    Aariana Rose Philip (PHOTO: AFP)

    Aariana Rose Philip (PHOTO: AFP)

  • 03:08 (IST) 05 May 2026

    Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Anna Wintour talks about Met Gala Economy

    According to Vogue, after stepping onto the red carpet, Anna Wintour highlighted the Met Gala’s significant impact on New York City’s broader economy. The event draws in tourists, celebrities, and fans, boosts business for hotels and key landmarks, and fuels major advertising revenue. It’s all part of the Met’s business—and it continues to grow year after year. And beyond the spectacle, there’s the fundraiser itself: it remains to be seen whether this year will surpass last year’s impressive $31 million haul.

  • 03:06 (IST) 05 May 2026

    Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Anna Wintour in beaded Chanel couture dress

    Anna Wintour wore a beaded Chanel couture gown paired with a feathered cape designed by Matthieu Blazy, complemented by Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. Both the accessories and the dress featured striking Art Deco-inspired motifs.

    Anna Wintour (PHOTO: AFP)

    Anna Wintour (PHOTO: AFP)

  • 02:59 (IST) 05 May 2026

    Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Vogue's Editor In Allen's Fall 2025 Collection

    Vogue’s head of editorial content Chloe Malle has arrived, in a custom marigold, cap-sleeved gown by New York designer Colleen Allen, paired with Fred Leighton jewelry. The vibrant orange is reminiscent of Sir Frederic Leighton’s Flaming June, and the dress harks back to Allen’s fall 2025 collection.

    Chloe Malle (PHOTO: AFP)

    Chloe Malle (PHOTO: AFP)

  • 02:55 (IST) 05 May 2026

    Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Sunday Rose Making Debut With Mother Nicole Kidman

    Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman attending the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.Sunday Rose makes her first ever Met Gala appearance in Jonathan Anderson’s Dior. Lucky for her, she’s walking the red carpet with the one and only her mother, Nicole Kidman.

    Sunday Rose (PHOTO: AFP)

    Sunday Rose (PHOTO: AFP)

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Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Theme, Date, Guest List, India Time, Dress Code & Best Dressed Celebrities
Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Theme, Date, Guest List, India Time, Dress Code & Best Dressed Celebrities
Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Theme, Date, Guest List, India Time, Dress Code & Best Dressed Celebrities
Met Gala 2026 Live Updates: Theme, Date, Guest List, India Time, Dress Code & Best Dressed Celebrities

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