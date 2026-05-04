PM Modi Hails BJP Performance In West Bengal, NDA Wins Assam And Puducherry As ‘Historic, Unprecedented’ Mandate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP’s strong performance in the West Bengal assembly polls and NDA’s victories in Assam and Puducherry, describing the day as “historic” and “unprecedented.” Addressing party workers at the party headquarters after trends showed sweeping gains, he said the verdict reflects people’s growing faith in governance driven by performance rather than promises.

“Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today,” he said.

‘Day Of Trust In Democracy’: PM Highlights Faith In Governance, ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ Vision

Framing the outcome as more than just electoral success, Modi said the results symbolise trust in India’s democratic values and the BJP’s development-focused approach. He emphasised that the mandate reinforces the idea of a united and forward-looking India anchored in accountability and delivery.

“As a party worker, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today is a special day in many ways. It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust. Trust in India’s great democracy. Trust in the politics of performance… Trust in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’,” he added.

Credits Party Cadre, Says First Elections Under Nitin Nabin’s Leadership Strengthened Organisation

The Prime Minister credited the party’s grassroots workers for the victory, underlining their role in converting years of groundwork into electoral success. He also pointed out that these were the first assembly elections under BJP president Nitin Nabin, whose leadership and guidance, he said, proved crucial in mobilising the organisation.

“Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam… I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom,” he said.

“These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory,” he added.

Bypoll Success Across States Adds To Momentum; BJP Also Improves Footprint In Kerala

Highlighting broader gains beyond the key states, Modi said the party also performed strongly in by-elections across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura, calling the results “very encouraging.” He noted that NDA leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, secured decisive wins, adding to the alliance’s overall momentum.

“In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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