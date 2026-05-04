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Home > Business News > Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 20:36 IST

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Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 4: Surat experienced an evening of extraordinary scale and creative brilliance as Red & White Skill Education hosted ‘Fashion Show 2026’, setting a new benchmark for fashion-led showcases driven by emerging talent. The event seamlessly blended innovation, craftsmanship, and youthful energy, positioning itself among the largest fashion showcases not only in Gujarat but across India.

Held at Ramayan Farm, the event drew an impressive gathering of over 6,000 attendees, including students, parents, leading figures from the textile industry, fashion designers, corporate representatives, and professional models. The sheer scale and enthusiasm of the audience elevated the event into a landmark occasion for the city’s creative ecosystem.

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Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

Organised under the leadership of founders Hitesh Desai and Hasmukh Rafaliya, Red & White Skill Education, an institution authorised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), used this platform to provide fashion design students with national-level exposure. The highlight of the evening was the grand showcase of garments conceptualised and crafted by students, reflecting both technical proficiency and imaginative depth.

Professional models brought these creations to life on the runway, presenting each ensemble with finesse and confidence. The audience responded with overwhelming appreciation, acknowledging the originality and effort behind every design.

The event was further elevated by the presence of celebrity guests Bharat Singh Walia, Tina Ranka, and Mohit Rajput, whose participation added glamour and visibility to the occasion. Renowned fashion designers, including Manish Reshamwala, Sangeeta Choksi, Neeraj Vaidya, and Prachi Patel, also graced the event, lending industry credibility and reinforcing the significance of the platform.

A distinctive feature of ‘Fashion Show 2026’ was its ability to harmonise traditional aesthetics with contemporary design sensibilities, creating a compelling narrative of India’s evolving fashion identity.

Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

Beyond the spectacle, the event served as a powerful catalyst for student empowerment, offering aspiring designers a stage to present their work at a scale rarely accessible in academic environments. It also reinforced Surat’s growing stature as a rising hub for fashion and design innovation.

‘Fashion Show 2026’ stands as a testament to what can be achieved when education, skill development, and creative ambition converge, leaving behind not just a memorable evening but a lasting source of inspiration for the next generation of designers.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

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Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education

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Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education
Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education
Surat Witnesses One of India’s Grandest Fashion Show Experiences with ‘Fashion Show 2026’ by Red & White Skill Education
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