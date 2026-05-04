RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Released: CEN 07/2025 Hall Tickets Out At rrb.digialm.com, Check Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Out: The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2026 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) under notification CEN 07/2025 has been released officially by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Hall tickets are being issued from May 3, 2026, in a phased manner as the exams are set to begin from May 7. A total of over 63 lakh candidates have applied for 3,058 vacancies released by the RRB, making this one of the largest recruitment drives in recent times. The admit cards are now available for download for appearing candidates on the official portal, rrb.digialm.com. The hall tickets can be accessed exactly four days before the individual exam dates.

What is RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 and why is it required?

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 is an essential document for candidates appearing in the Computer-based Test (CBT 1) exam. It acts as the entry ticket to the examination centre and contains crucial details such as the date of the exam, shift timing, reporting time and venue details. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall ticket under any circumstances.

When is the RRB NTPC UG 2026 exam scheduled?

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate posts CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2026. A second phase of examinations is also scheduled from June 13 to June 21, 2026. The exam will be held in over 200 centres across the country in three shifts per day to accommodate the huge number of applicants.

How do candidates get the RRB NTPC UG hall ticket?

Candidates can download their admit cards online by following a few steps. To start, candidates need to visit the official portal rrb.digialm.com or the concerned regional RRB portals. Then, they need to click on the “CEN 07/2025 Admit Card” link. Candidates will have to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth in the required format. Once that is done, the hall ticket would be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and print multiple copies for use in the future.

What are the important details of the RRB NTPC UG exam?

The recruitment drive is being conducted for CEN 07/2025 for 3,058 Junior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and other posts. A total of 63,27,474 candidates have applied to appear for the exam. The test would be conducted in three shifts morning shift from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, afternoon shift from 12:45 pm to 2:15 pm and evening shift from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The admit card is released four days before each candidate’s exam date.

What to carry on exam day?

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport and a recent passport-size photograph. The digital copy of the hall ticket is generally barred from verification at the exam centre.

What instructions to follow before appearing?

Candidates need to thoroughly verify the details printed over their admit card such as their name, roll number, candidate’s photograph, and exam centre. In case of any discrepancy, he/she must immediately reach out to the concerned RRB authority. Candidates are also advised to reach the examination site before the reporting time to avoid last-minute mishaps. Check your registered email id and SMS for more updates on the exam city and schedule. With the release of the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026, candidates should complete their download process at the earliest and prepare well for the upcoming CBT 1 examination.

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