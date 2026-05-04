Weather Patna Today: Orange Alert In 19 Districts, Yellow Alert In Others As Rain And Lightning Threat Looms; Check Detailed Forecast

Patna weather suddenly and unexpectedly changed. Reports say that at approximately 4:00 PM dense clouds began developing over the Patna area and the air temperature was so much cooler that it seemed as if it was eight or nine o’clock instead of four. Many people had to turn on their car headlights during the time between when the cloud cover came in and when it got dark enough for them to see.

Weather Patna: Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Bring City To A Standstill

Within a short time frame after the skies darkened, heavy rain was falling along with very strong winds. The storm picked up intensity relatively quickly which created problems for many people trying to get to their destination and/or carry out their normal day-to-day activities. Many of the roads were flooded, which caused vehicles to slow down dramatically and resulted in long traffic jams. Many people who were trying to return home from work became stranded in the street due to water covering and blocking their path. There were many trees that were bending and swaying due to the force of the wind in many parts of the city.

Weather Patna: Storm Impact Spreads To Vaishali And Muzaffarpur

As per reports, the districts of Vaishali and Muzaffarpur also experienced heavy rain and strong winds from the same storm as Patna. The weather in Muzaffarpur grew increasingly dangerous due to how quickly it became dark outside. This left residents needing to drive more cautiously than usual and be on constant lookout for danger while on the roads. The abrupt shift in weather created an atmosphere of urgency throughout each of these locations.

Weather Patna: IMD Alert Warns Of Thunderstorms And Lightning Risk

As per reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert following these developments. According to the department, strong thunderstorms and rain are expected to continue for the next few hours. There is also a serious risk of thunder and lightning strikes. People have been clearly advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions during this unstable weather period.

Weather Patna: Administration Urges People To Stay Indoors And Alert

Officials from the local administration have provided advice to make sure everyone is safe. They are urging residents to remain inside at all times and only leave if necessary. There is a warning about the danger of trees and utility poles due to high winds and electrical storms. Everyone should check their local news sources for weather updates.

Weather Patna: Relief From Heat Comes With Serious Risks

This sudden change in weather has brought a mix of relief and danger. On one hand, the rain has reduced the heat, bringing down temperatures and offering some comfort. On the other hand, the risk from strong winds and lightning remains high. This makes it very important for people to stay cautious and not take the situation lightly.

Weather Patna: Next Few Hours Critical As Conditions Remain Active

According to the Meteorological Department, the next few hours are very crucial as the situation may continue for some time. The department has clearly stated that this sudden change in weather has increased the overall risk. People have been advised to stay in safe places and avoid open areas. At present, the weather remains active across Patna and the surrounding regions.

Weather Patna: Orange And Yellow Alerts Issued Across Bihar

In a detailed update, the Meteorological Department has divided Bihar into two alert zones. As per reports, an “Orange Alert” has been issued for 19 districts, indicating that weather conditions could become more severe and people need to exercise extreme caution. A “Yellow Alert” has been issued for the remaining 19 districts, where light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning is highly likely. The department has again warned people to stay away from trees and power poles during such conditions.

Weather Patna: Strong Winds, Lightning And Hailstorm Threat Looms Large

As per the IMD bulletin, the most severe conditions are expected in the northwest, north-central, and northeast parts of the state. These areas may face strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour along with lightning. Meanwhile, winds in the southwest and southeast districts could reach 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast