Puducherry (Pondicherry) Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch; Live Streaming Details and Channel

The elections for the 2026 General Elections in five states have come to a close, and now attention has turned to the results day. West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will have their votes counted on May 4.

The count will start at 8 am on Monday, with postal ballots being counted first, followed by the votes that have been cast using EVMs. The Election Commission will provide progress reports throughout the day; trends should begin to develop by around 1 pm, and the final results should be available by the end of the day if there are no issues with counting.

Puducherry election results 2026: Counting process and key timeline

Counting in Puducherry will begin early on Monday morning, around 8 am. To check election results,

visit the official website of the Election Commission of India.

After opening the relevant link, users will see separate frames for: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry

Users can click on any state or the Union Territory to view live counting results.

The data will be updated continuously as Returning Officers upload information from their respective counting centres.

Puducherry election results 2026: Highest voting percentage witnessed

The Puducherry Assembly elections for 2026 took place on April 9 across Puducherry in one day. The percentage of registered voters who cast their ballots in this election was 89.87%.

The participation rate is one of the highest counts ever in the union territory (UT) since the UT’s initial Assembly vote occurred in 1964, indicating continued interest from all voters.

Puducherry election results 2026: Candidates and number of seats

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Party Seats Contested Key Leader All India N.R. Congress 16 N. Rangasamy Bharatiya Janata Party 10 V. P. Ramalingame All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2 A. Anbalagan Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi 2 Jose Charles Martin

Secular Progressive Alliance

Party Seats Contested Key Leader Indian National Congress 21 V. Vaithilingam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 13 R. Siva Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 4 Deva Pozhilan

TVK-led Alliance

Party Seats Contested Key Leader Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam 28 Vijay Neyam Makkal Kazhagam 2 G. Nehru Kuppusamy

SNMMK-AIPTMMK Alliance

Party Seats Contested Key Leader Sengol Needhi Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam 10 Sathiyamurthy All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam 4 V. K. Sasikala

Other Parties

Party Seats Contested Key Leader Naam Tamilar Katchi 28 Seeman Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 S. Ramachandran Communist Party of India 2 A. M. Saleem

Puducherry election results 2026: Who are the candidates?

As per reports, a total of 294 candidates are running for election across 30 constituencies in Puducherry. The contesting political parties are the ruling NDA coalition composed of the All India Nationalist Religious Congress party; the Bharatiya Janata Party; the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi against the INDIA bloc, Indian National Congress (INC), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

Actor Vijay’s newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is emerging as another serious contender in this election and is being viewed as a major new competitor. Other smaller political parties also running in this election include the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

# Constituency NDA SPA TVK+ 1 Mannadipet A. Namassivayam (BJP) T.P.R Selvame (INC) K. Bharathithasan (TVK) 2 Thirubuvanai (SC) B. Kobiga (AINRC) P. Angalane (DMK) A.K. Sai. J. Saravanan Kumar (TVK) 3 Ossudu (SC) E. Theepainthan (BJP) P. Karthikeyan (INC) S. Saraganabava (TVK) 4 Mangalam N. Rangasamy (AINRC) S.S. Rangan (DMK) M. K. Sathia Manikkavasagane (TVK) 5 Villianur Ravikumar (AINRC) R. Siva (DMK) R. Ramesh (TVK) 6 Ozhukarai K. Narayanasamy (AINRC) Selva. Pushpalata (VCK) Sasibalan (TVK) 7 Kadirkamam K. S. P. Ramesh (AINRC) P. Vadivelu (DMK) Jayanthi Rajavelu (TVK) 8 Indira Nagar A. K. D. Arumugam (AINRC) N. Rajakumar (INC) S. Mourougane (TVK) 9 Thattanchavady N. Rangasamy (AINRC) V. Vaithilingam (INC) E. Vinayagam (NMK) 10 Kamaraj Nagar Jose Charles Martin (LJK) P. K. Devadoss (INC) Suman (TVK) 11 Lawspet V. P. Sivakolundhu (AINRC) M. Vaithianathan (INC) V. Saminathan (TVK) 12 Kalapet P. M. L. Kalyanasundaram (BJP) A. Senthil Ramesh (DMK) D. Sasikumar (TVK) 13 Muthialpet Vaiyapuri Manikandan (AINRC) M. Rajendran (INC) J. Prakash Kumar (TVK) 14 Raj Bhavan V. P. Ramalingame (BJP) Vignesh Kannan (DMK) V. J. Chandran (TVK) 15 Oupalam A. Anbalagan (AIADMK) Annibal Kennedy (DMK) S. Siva (TVK) 16 Orleampeth A. Gandhi (AIADMK) S. Gopal (DMK) G. Nehru Kuppusamy (NMK) 17 Nellithope A. Jayakumar (LJK) V. Karthikeyan (DMK) S. Vigneshwaran (TVK) 18 Mudaliarpet A. Johnkumar (BJP) L. Sambath (DMK) N. Manibalan (TVK) 19 Ariankuppam Aiyappan (AINRC) D. Vijayalakshmy (INC) Kumaravelu (TVK) 20 Manavely Embalam R. Selvam (BJP) R. K. R. Anantharaman (INC) B. Ramu (TVK) 21 Embalam (SC) Mohamdaoss (AINRC) M. Kandaswamy (INC) V. Tamilselvan (TVK) 22 Nettapakkam (SC) Rajavelu (AINRC) P. Sadasivam (INC) L. Periasamy (TVK) 23 Bahour T. Thiagarajan (AINRC) R. Senthilkumar (DMK) N. Dhanavelou (TVK) 24 Nedungadu (SC) Chandira Priyanga (AINRC) Dinesh Kumar (INC) U. Kamaraj (TVK) 25 Thirunallar G. N. S. Rajasekaran (BJP) R. Kamalakannan (INC) A. Raja Mohamed (TVK) 26 Karaikal North P. R. N. Thirumurugan (AINRC) A. M. Ranjith (INC) A. Vengadesh (TVK) 27 Karaikal South M. Arulmurugan (BJP) A. M. H. Nazeem (DMK) K. A. U. Assana (TVK) 28 Neravy T. R. Pattinam T. K. S. M. Meenatchisundaram (BJP) M. Nagathiyagarajan (DMK) Pranadarti Gareswaran (TVK) 29 Mahe A. Dineshan (BJP) Ramesh Parambath (INC) Prijesh M (TVK) 30 Yanam Malladi Krishna Rao (AINRC) Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (INC) Thota Raju (TVK)

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