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Home > Sports News > Babar Azam PSL Finals Record: Has Peshawar Zalmi Captain Won The Pakistan Super League? Stats, Performance & PES vs HYK Preview

Babar Azam PSL Finals Record: Has Peshawar Zalmi Captain Won The Pakistan Super League? Stats, Performance & PES vs HYK Preview

The PSL 2026 final sees Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in a high-stakes clash. With 588 runs this season, Azam enters as the tournament’s top scorer, but has he ever won the Pakistan Super League? Babar Azam has played just one PSL final so far. Here’s a look at his 2020 final performance with Karachi Kings, along with his PSL finals record, current form in 2026, and PES vs HYK match preview.

How has Babar Azam performed in PSL Finals? Image Credit X
How has Babar Azam performed in PSL Finals? Image Credit X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 14:29 IST

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Babar Azam PSL Finals Record: Has Peshawar Zalmi Captain Won The Pakistan Super League? Stats, Performance & PES vs HYK Preview

PSL 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: It is the day of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 finals. Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, meets Marnus Labuschagne’s Hyderabad Kingsmen. Thanks to Babar’s consistency at the top of the order, the Zalmi team has been the most dominant side in the tournament. The right-handed batter has been the leading run-scorer in the ongoing season. But it all boils down to tonight’s PSL 2026 final. With 588 runs in 10 innings, Azam would want to play another special knock to lead his team to their second title. As we approach this game, it is crucial to see Babar Azam’s record in PSL finals.

PSL 2026 Final: How many PSL Finals has Babar Azam played?

Babar Azam, in spite of being unarguably the greatest batter from his generation of Pakistani players, has played only a single PSL final. The right-handed batter was part of the Karachi Kings team that won the Pakistan Super League in 2020. Notably, he played a couple og games for Islamabad United in 2016 but did not play the final. 

PSL 2026 Final: How has Babar Azam performed in PSL Finals?

In his only PSL final appearance in 2020, Babar Azam was the top performer for his team. Playing for the Karachi Kings, Azam aced the chase to win the trophy in the second innings against Lahore Qalandars. Chasing a target of 135 runs, he remained not out to win the game for his team. Azam scored 63 runs in 49 balls. While no other batter from the Kings scored past 25 runs, Babar’s knock proved to be match-winning. In his 49-ball stay at the crease, he struck seven fours and no sixes. For his batting performance in the final, Babar Azam was named the player of the match. 

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Final: How has Babar Azam played in PSL 2026?

Babar Azam is the top run-getter in the Pakistan Super League in 2026. The right-handed batter has scored 588 runs in 10 innings in the season. Azam has two centuries in the season, including one in the qualifier against Islamabad United to win the clash and qualify for the PSL 2026 final. With his average of 84, Azam’s consistency has been unmatched in this season. However, it is his strike rate of 146.26 that has been vital in the success of Peshawar Zalmi. 

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Preview

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi has been the best in PSL 2026. During the round-robin phase, they only lost one game and won eight of their 10. They lost one of their games. They qualified for the final after defeating Islamabad United by 70 runs in the qualification match in Karachi and placing first in the standings. The Hyderabad Kingsmen have made it to the final in their inaugural PSL season. They completed an incredible turnaround, winning seven of their last eight games after first losing four consecutive. After finishing fourth on the points list after the league round, they defeated Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 and Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1. 

Also Read: PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Check Out New Match Timings, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs

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Tags: babar azamBabar Azam PSLHyderabad KingsmenKarachi KingsPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad KingsmenPSL 2026PSL 2026 final

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Babar Azam PSL Finals Record: Has Peshawar Zalmi Captain Won The Pakistan Super League? Stats, Performance & PES vs HYK Preview

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Babar Azam PSL Finals Record: Has Peshawar Zalmi Captain Won The Pakistan Super League? Stats, Performance & PES vs HYK Preview
Babar Azam PSL Finals Record: Has Peshawar Zalmi Captain Won The Pakistan Super League? Stats, Performance & PES vs HYK Preview
Babar Azam PSL Finals Record: Has Peshawar Zalmi Captain Won The Pakistan Super League? Stats, Performance & PES vs HYK Preview
Babar Azam PSL Finals Record: Has Peshawar Zalmi Captain Won The Pakistan Super League? Stats, Performance & PES vs HYK Preview

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