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Home > Elections > BJP In, TMC Out? Great Demand For Saffron Gulaal As Bengal Gears Up For Result Day Holi

BJP In, TMC Out? Great Demand For Saffron Gulaal As Bengal Gears Up For Result Day Holi

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026, Kolkata’s Bara Bazar reports a massive surge in saffron gulal demand, while green sales slump.

Demand for orange-coloured gulal rises in Bengal ahead of May 4 results (AI IMAGE)
Demand for orange-coloured gulal rises in Bengal ahead of May 4 results (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 14:44 IST

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BJP In, TMC Out? Great Demand For Saffron Gulaal As Bengal Gears Up For Result Day Holi

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026: In a curious turn, before the West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026, the sale of orange (saffron)-colored gulal has increased tremendously. Demand for orange gulal is booming quickly, whereas the sales of green powder have decreased, according to local reports in Kolkata, Bara Bazar, one of the largest suppliers of coloured powder. It should be noted that, in front of any election outcome, the Bara Bazar market is flooded with orders of colours, which are used by the political parties to celebrate.

West Bengal Election Results: Surge in Saffron Gulal Demand in Kolkata Sparks Buzz Over BJP vs TMC Battle

While speaking to a Bengal-based YouTube news channel, colour wholesaler Babulal Menot said, “Things have turned upside down this time. There has been a massive surge in the demand for orange gulal, while sales of green gulal have dropped significantly.” He also said that all the shopkeepers had piled up great heaps of green gulal, but there is not the least bit of demand.

Babulal responded, when asked about customer demand, by saying that people are saying that they want change, they want the BJP. He said, I supply gulal in various parts of Bengal, and there is only demand of gulal of an orange colour, and of gulal of a green colour.

Kolkata Markets Send Strong Signals Before West Bengal Election Results

Each election season in India comes with its own rituals. One of these, which is hardly known, but which speaks volumes, is the practice of political workers to fill up their stock of gulaal, or coloured powder, in case of victory celebrations.

Colours are not only festive in West Bengal, but also most political. Saffron is synonymous with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whereas the colour green is linked with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A long-time Marwari businessman with decades of experience in the business, Babulal Mehnot, reports an unusual trend. The demand pattern as he says, has shifted radically in favour of saffron. “It has flipped this time. Saffron is in demand by everyone. We had such a large store of green colour on the lookout. No one is now asking it, is it.”

Mehnot has estimated that almost 90 per cent of the existing demand is that of saffron, with green taking up hardly 10 per cent. The disproportion has been so acute that he says he has stopped the manufacture of green gulaal in all respects. Anything I have had made is lying still unsold. I am gazing at a loss.” 

He added, “Saffron, on the other hand, is selling off the shelves. My godown large bags have already been sold. You would like to order saffron today, you will have to order the saffron beforehand.” 

What did PM Modi say amid the election buzz? 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t mince words on Monday. He said BJP will run the next government in West Bengal once the assembly elections wrap up. He even promised he’d be back in the state for the oath-taking ceremony right after the results come out on May 4.

Modi spoke at a rally in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas, as campaigning ended for the second and last phase of the elections. He didn’t hold back against the current TMC government, accusing them of letting syndicates rule, fueling political violence, and dragging down the economy. “From what I see and hear in West Bengal, it’s clear, I’ll return for the BJP government’s oath ceremony after May 4,” he said, and the crowd erupted.

What does the polymarket indicate?

Another gauge is being provided by global prediction market Polymarket, which is providing a real-time view of where money and sentiment are headed. As per the latest trading results, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) trails close behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a slim margin with odds standing at 52 per cent while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is close behind at 4748 per cent.

This actually translates into a margin of only 45 percentage points, and is one of the narrowest contests in recent Bengal electoral history. The figures highlight the extent to which this election is competitive. Prediction markets Prediction markets are where participants use real money to collect thousands of opinions into probabilities.

They recommend three things in this case.

1.BJP slightly ahead

2. TMC not yet so far behind.

3. No runaway winner

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch, Check LIVE Streaming Details Here

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BJP In, TMC Out? Great Demand For Saffron Gulaal As Bengal Gears Up For Result Day Holi

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