Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch, Check LIVE Streaming Details Here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Ballot counting of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will start at 8 am at centres, and the results will be announced on May 4. The high-stakes elections, encompassing hundreds of constituencies, are expected to play an important role in changing the political landscape in these states.

On April 23, people in Tamil Nadu cast their votes in all 234 assembly constituencies at once. The turnout was impressive. More than 85 per cent, it is pretty clear that people across the state showed up in force. It’s not surprising. Tamil Nadu has always had a lively political scene, and people here really care about what happens.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: When to watch

The counting for the Tamil Nadu elections will start at 8 AM and will be done with postal ballots. Postal ballots are used by service voters, staff on election duties, and the disabled. Such votes are tallied under the close supervision of the RO. The counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) begins 30 minutes after the Postal Ballots counting has started even though not all Postal Ballots are counted.

But in the Falta seat in West Bengal, where the repolling has been ordered, the results will be out on May 24. Trends would start emerging early in the process of counting in a series of rounds at an early stage by 9 to 9.30 AM. The results of 14 EVMs are announced at the end of each counting round. The formation of a clearer often occurs in the afternoon.

The results will be announced when all the rounds are over, including the postal ballots and EVM counts.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Date and time of results:

Date: May 4, Monday

Counting starts: 8 AM

Expect early trends within a few hours, final results should roll in by afternoon or evening.

Election Results 2026: Where to watch

The Election Commission of India will post seat-wise results on its website. For up-to-the-minute updates, Timesnow.in is a handy spot to check.

You’ve got options for tracking the results as they happen:

– Head over to the EC’s official site at results.eci.gov.in.

– Flip on news channels like Times Now for live TV coverage.

– Most networks will stream Election Special coverage on YouTube for free just look for their official channels.

– If you prefer digital updates, news apps will have live results, and NewsX will be running a live blog.

What happened in the Tamil Nadu elections 2021?

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance made a resounding comeback as it won 159 seats and had a clear majority to form the government after a decade of opposition. The AIADMK and its allies on the other hand could only secure 75 seats.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: What did the exit polls predict?

The majority of the exit poll projections, except one, project the DMK to come back to power. Nonetheless, the Axis My India exit poll indicates that the DMK-led alliance led by MK Stalin will likely get between 92 and 110 seats.

And it has a stiff contender in the actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) that is also fighting its maiden election in Tamil Nadu. The alliance led by AIADMK including the BJP is estimated to be finishing behind the two with estimates being around 22 to 32 seats.

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