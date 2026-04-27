LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Justice BV Nagarathna james vasanthan AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: The 2026 Assembly elections in Puducherry have generated strong interest, with voters and political observers now waiting for exit poll predictions. While voting in the Union Territory was held in a single phase on April 9, the release of exit poll results follows a strict national schedule.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch (Via Canva)
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch (Via Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 27, 2026 16:58:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: The 2026 Assembly elections in Puducherry have generated strong interest, with voters and political observers now waiting for exit poll predictions. While voting in the Union Territory was held in a single phase on April 9, the release of exit poll results follows a strict national schedule.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: What Are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are surveys conducted with voters immediately after they cast their vote. They aim to predict election outcomes based on voter responses. However, they are only estimates and may differ from final results.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: When Will Puducherry Exit Poll Results Be Released?

Exit polls for Puducherry will be released only after the final phase of voting across all states concludes. As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, exit poll results cannot be published during the polling period.

You Might Be Interested In

Exit Poll Date: April 29, 2026
Exit Poll Time: After 6:30 PM

The restriction is part of a nationwide ban that began on April 9 and continues until polling ends in all states conducting elections.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Why Are Exit Polls Not Released Earlier?

The Election Commission enforces strict rules under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act. These rules prohibit the publication or broadcast of exit polls while voting is still ongoing in any state.

This ensures that early predictions do not influence voters in regions where polling is yet to take place. Violating these rules can lead to penalties, including fines or imprisonment.

Where To Watch Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026

Once the embargo is lifted, exit poll results will be widely available across platforms:

Television Channels: Major news networks will broadcast live exit poll coverage and expert analysis

Digital Platforms: Websites and apps of news organizations will provide real-time updates

YouTube & Social Media: Live streams, quick updates, and seat projections

Polling Agencies: Firms like Axis My India and others will release their projections after the permitted time

Most channels will start special election coverage shows shortly before 6:30 PM, building up to the first projections.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: How To Follow Live Updates

You can track exit poll trends and projections through:

  • Live TV debates and election specials
  • News apps with push notifications
  • Social media platforms like X, Facebook, and YouTube
  • Election dashboards offering seat-wise projections

These platforms usually provide quick comparisons between different pollsters, giving a broader picture of predicted outcomes.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: What Happens After Exit Polls?

Exit polls offer an early indication of how parties might perform, but they are not final results. The official counting of votes for Puducherry will take place on May 4, 2026, when the actual outcome will be declared. For Puducherry, even though voting ended earlier, exit poll results will only be available after 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026, in line with nationwide election rules. Until then, all predictions remain restricted under law. 

You can catch the latest exit poll results and detailed updates right here on NewsX, along with comprehensive coverage of the Assam Assembly elections. Exit polls will also be broadcast live on the channel, giving you real-time insights.

ALSO READ: Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2026 Assembly elections2026 Assembly elections in PuducherryAssembly Elections 2026assemblyelectionPuducherry Assembly Election 2026Puducherry Exit Poll

RELATED News

LPG Gas Supply India Latest Update: 51.8 Lakh LPG Cylinders Delivered, No Shortage, DAC OTP System Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

NTT Global Data Centers Hosts Signature Evenings in Mumbai, Strengthening Strategic Client Engagement

‘Had Child Before Marriage, Now Calls It Rape’: SC Flags ‘Inherent Risks’ in Live-In Relationships Amid Sexual Assault Claims— Where Does Consent End and Crime Begin?

Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch

ZeroB Service Sets New Benchmarks in Water Purification Industry with Advanced Multi-System Support Across India

LATEST NEWS

Medical Device Consultants Become Critical as Global Regulations Tighten for MedTech Manufacturers

Darling Re-Run Worldwide Collection: Prabhas Delivers 2nd Highest Telugu Re-Release With Rs 10 Crore

IPL 2026: Will Yuzvendra Chahal Open for Punjab Kings? PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta’s ‘Anything for You, Yuzi’ Response Goes Viral

Hezbollah Israel Tensions: Naim Qassem Rejects Direct Talks, IDF Strikes Lebanon Targets, Netanyahu Warns Ceasefire at Risk

Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Realme C100x To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Massive Battery, Android 16 OS, And Fast Charging, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Timeline

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

Bank Holidays This Week (Apr 27–May 3): RBI Flags Closures; Maharashtra Day To Disrupt Banking Services Across Several States

Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

QUICK LINKS