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Home > Elections > Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch

Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch

Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Exit polls for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 will only be released after voting concludes on April 9. As per ECI rules, broadcasters must wait until polling ends in all phases before airing predictions.

Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch. Photo: ANI
Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 27, 2026 16:06:02 IST

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Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch

Kerala Exit Poll Date: The first phase of the Kerala Elections held on Thursday, April 9, saw a voter turnout of 79.63% the Nemom Assembly constituency which witnessed one of the most unpredictable electoral battles this year, had one of the highest voting percentages with 80.62%. Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram district recorded an average polling of 76.98% across its 14 constituencies. By contrast, the overall turnout in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections was 80.54% but still it failed to live up to the expectations of the Election Commission, which had set a target of 85%. The result of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 will be declared on May 4. The ruling LDF coalition is seeking a third term, and the UDF is looking to make a comeback. 

Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Kerala Election Results: What Are Exit Polls?

 Exit polls are surveys taken immediately following voting, usually as voters exit polling stations. The purpose of these polls is to gauge voter preferences and forecast election results before the votes have been counted. 

During these exercises, a selection of voters are asked which candidate or political party they voted for and why. Age, gender, background and other political information are also gathered. Such exercises are typically conducted by private companies or media outlets, rather than the government. 

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The results of the exit polls are not the official results. The results of the elections might vary. 

Kerala Election Exit Poll Date: When Will Exit Polls be Out?

The Representation of the People Act (RPA) Section 126A states that no one can publish or broadcast exit polls until the end of the voting in all phases.

Exit polls can only be released after the second phase ends on April 29. Voting will close at 6 PM and the media is likely to start telecasting exit polls from 7 PM onwards. NewsX will air all the exit poll surveys on website and TV.

Kerala Exit Polls 2026: How Did Exit Polls Look in 2021 Exit Polls?

The 2021 assembly election changed the script as LDF not only retained power but expanded its tally to 99 seats. LDF secure around 45.4% of the vote share. Meanwhile, the UDF saw a marginal rise in its vote share to nearly 39.5% but this did not translate into additional seats. The NDA’s vote share declined to about 12.4% and it failed to secure even a single seat.

Also Read: West Bengal Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch 

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Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch
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Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch
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