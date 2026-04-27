West Bengal Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

West Bengal Exit Poll Date: The first phase of the elections held on Thursday, April 23 in West Bengal, saw a voter turnout of 91.4%. Dakshin Dinajpur recorded the highest turnout among districts, while Kalimpong had the lowest turnout. So far, the turnout is the highest in the state. By contrast, the overall turnout in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections was 82.3%. In the first phase, voters cast their ballots in 152 assembly seats of 16 districts. This time, the West Bengal Assembly elections are being held in two phases, as opposed to eight phases in 2021. The second phase will see 142 constituencies in seven districts go to polls on April 29. Results of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 will be declared on May 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar spoke about hailed the large voting percentage in the state, saying, “highest-ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence – ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.”

West Bengal Election Results: What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are surveys taken immediately following voting, usually as voters exit polling stations. The purpose of these polls is to gauge voter preferences and forecast election results before the votes have been counted.

During these exercises, a selection of voters are asked which candidate or political party they voted for, and why. Age, gender, background and other political information are also gathered. Such exercises are typically conducted by private companies or media outlets, rather than the government.

The results of the exit polls are not the official results. The results of the elections might vary.

West Bengal Election Exit Poll Date: When Will Exit Polls be Out?

The Representation of the People Act (RPA) Section 126A states that no one can publish or broadcast exit polls until the end of the voting in all phases.

Exit polls can only be released after the second phase ends on April 29. Voting will close at 6 PM and the media is likely to start telecasting exit polls from 7 PM onwards. NewsX will air all the exit poll surveys on website and TV.

West Bengal Past Elections Exit Polls

An example of the difference between forecasts and results are the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. At that time, the “poll of polls” indicated a very close election, with some estimates even suggesting the possibility of a hung assembly. Some forecasts indicated a Trinamool Congress win, but with a lower seat count (150-160).

Instead, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress party have secured a resounding victory, securing 215 of 294 seats and a third term in office. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became the main opposition party with 77 seats, but was significantly behind.

How BJP Made Headway In West Bengal 2021 Elections

BJP won 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly election, but failed to win the majority. This was a dramatic rise from three seats in the previous elections.

But the Assembly results were a disappointment for the BJP in comparison to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 election, it had won 18 of the 42 seats and led in 121 Assembly segments with a vote share of 40.2%. In the 2021 elections, it secured 77 seats, 44 less than the number of segments it had led in and its vote share marginally declined to 38.13%.