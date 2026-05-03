Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch (Live Streaming Details And Channel)

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: The results of the Assam Assembly Election 2026 will be announced on May 4 as per the Election Commission of India which has set 8 AM as the time when the results will be the start of counting of votes. The one phase election held on April 9 had a high voter turnout when over 85.64 percent of the eligible voters participated in the election. The outcome of the elections to be held in the Assam Legislative Assembly to elect 126 seats will decide on which political parties will govern the state over the next five years.

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Key Candidates To Watch

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: The Assam Assembly Election 2026 is full of several major political parties which include the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and All India United Democratic Front and United People Party Liberal and Communist Party of India Marxist. The most prominent candidates to the election include Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi and Badruddin Ajmal and Akhil Gogoi and also Gen-Z candidates like Kunki Chowdhury who was in spotlight after CM Himanta Biswa sarma made allegations about the candidate’s mother ‘consuming beef’ and posting it on social media. Other Gen-Z candidates are Raijor Dal’s Rahul Chettri, Gyanashree Bora who is contesting from the same party, Jubeir Anam Majumdar who is contesting from INC. Close attention will be paid to the election battle as the different parties are fighting to acquire the control of the northeastern state.

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Viewers can follow the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 live through multiple platforms. NewsX will show the results together with expert analysis and real time updates that continue throughout the counting day. Audiences can watch the results live through NewsX’s YouTube channel. NewsX website will provide live blogs that display real time updates about trend changes and seat counts and essential news developments as they happen for viewers who want digital updates.

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: The vote counting process starts with postal ballots and electronic postal ballots before proceeding to count votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The initial voting trends will become visible after two hours while the complete results will be available by afternoon or evening. Counting centres implement strict security rules which permit only designated personnel to enter including counting staff and returning officers and security officials and candidate agents. The Returning Officer completes the electoral process by declaring the results and distributing victory certificates to winning candidates after counting ends.

Also Read: Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry