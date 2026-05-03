Watch Viral Video: Man Seen Vandalising Train Seats While Friend Records And Encourages The Act, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

A Viral video that shows one man vandalizing train seats while another person records the crime has created public outrage on social media platforms. The man in the video rips seat covers from their positions while he damages the train’s interior because he believes that he will not face any penalties for his actions. The person filming the video shows support for the dangerous behavior which creates a sense of disbelief and fury among observers who describe the actions as unsafe and irresponsible.

Watch Viral Video: Man Seen Vandalising Train Seats While Friend Records And Encourages

The footage has triggered widespread criticism online, with many users calling for strict action against those involved. Public property damage, especially in essential services like trains, not only results in financial losses but also affects the comfort and safety of other passengers. The current situation demonstrates how people choose to destroy things because they want to create social media content for their personal entertainment. The authorities have not yet established the location and identities of the people shown in the video but public demand for investigation has increased.







The public space vandalism problem requires authorities to establish stronger surveillance systems which should operate with increased punishment methods to reduce vandalism activity. The entire community faces negative effects because shared responsibility governs transport systems while infrastructure destruction occurs within that framework. Officials are expected to respond quickly during these situations because their actions will demonstrate that public resources must not be misused. The video remains active online which reminds people about their need to show civic duty while treating public property with honor.

(NewsX cannot verify the authenticity of the video)

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