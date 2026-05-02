Viral Video: Woman Chugs Half A Tequila Bottle At Airport After Security Says She Can’t Bring It On Flight | WATCH

Viral Video: A bizarre incident at an airport security checkpoint has gone viral after a passenger chose to drink an entire bottle of tequila rather than throw it away while passing through security. According to a report by View From The Wing, the passenger was stopped at the TSA checkpoint due to liquid restrictions, which limit how much liquid can be carried through security.

Instead of surrendering the bottle, the individual reportedly began drinking it on the spot to avoid wasting it. Eyewitness accounts and viral clips suggest the passenger consumed a significant portion of the alcohol right there in the security line, drawing attention from both fellow travellers and airport staff.

Incident Goes Viral On Social Media

Videos of the unusual moment quickly spread online, with many users reacting with disbelief and humour. Some mocked the extreme decision, while others pointed out the strict enforcement of liquid rules that often leave passengers with limited choices.

Woman Downs Half A Big Bottle Of Don Julio Because TSA Won’t Let Her Have It On The Plane 😭✈️🥃 pic.twitter.com/ORfuwfQO1g — RaphouseTV uncut (@Raphousetvuncut) May 1, 2026

Clips circulating on social media show the passenger chugging the tequila openly in the queue after being told it could not be taken past security.

Raises Questions Around Airport Rules

Furthemore, the incident has once again highlighted long-standing airport liquid restrictions, which have been in place globally for years as part of aviation security protocols. These rules often force travellers to discard beverages or other liquids before boarding.

While many saw humour in the situation, others called it reckless, noting that such behaviour could pose safety concerns inside busy airport environments.

The episode serves as a reminder for travellers to be aware of security guidelines before carrying liquids, especially when heading through airport checkpoints.

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