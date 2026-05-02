Loud Beep and a Uext: iPhone Users Get Emergency Test Alert. What It Means

The government program requires all people in the country to receive emergency alerts through their mobile phones together with a distinctive sound and vibration. The test, which will occur on Saturday, aims to evaluate the emergency performance of the Cell Broadcast Alert System.
The Department of Telecommunications and the National Disaster Management Authority work together to run mobile alert drills, which enable them to enhance disaster response communication systems throughout India.
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