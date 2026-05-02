Squirrel Attack At Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur: ‘Sneaky’ Attacker Bites 20, Students Choose Caution Over Curiosity | Watch Viral Video

Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, has been ravaged by panic after a very unusual aggressive squirrel purportedly bit over 20 students and employees in the last one month, transforming what was otherwise a peaceful campus into a zone of increased alertness. Majority of the cases have been recorded around the Arts College especially the Departments of Psychology and Women Studies which have seen a significant decline in movement as the students fear.

Watch Viral Video: Squirrel Attack At Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur

This scenario became even worse in late April when the animal was said to attack research scholars, fuelling panic within the campus. The behaviour of the squirrel is said to be erratic and unpredictable as the animal tends to conceal behind curtains or buildings only to suddenly attack the people passing by. What would otherwise be considered as harmless wildlife has, in this instance, turned out to be a real safety concern, derailing normal academic life.







Squirrel trapping attempts have yet to be successful. The Animal Aid rescue team has deployed several times, trapping animals all over the affected regions though the animal has escaped every time. University officials have since reported that they may now seek the services of wildlife professionals to safely trap and relocate the squirrel to an environment that is more appropriate because of ever-increasing concerns among students and faculty.

What About The Victims?

In the meantime, casualties of the attacks have been given preventive tetanus vaccinations and police have encouraged students to be vigilant. Professionals indicate that overheating and potential food shortage might also be among the contributing factors in the aggressive behaviour of the squirrel since such factors can result in stress and disorientation among small animals. Until this situation is controlled, curiosity has been substituted with caution in campus with a significant number of students opting to stay away of the affected areas altogether.

Also Read: Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH