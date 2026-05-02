Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: Thousands Of Jobs Lost As Iran War Fuel Surge Sinks Carrier, Dealing Blow To Trump’s $500 Million Bailout Plan

Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: Bankrupt discount carrier Spirit Airlines ceased operations on Saturday, the industry’s first casualty linked to the Iran war, after failing to secure creditor support for a US government bailout plan. Thousands of jobs will be lost as a result of the first carrier’s collapse brought on by a tripling in jet fuel prices during the two month old Iran war. It is a setback for President Donald Trump, who had suggested spending $500 million to preserve Spirit in spite of resistance from several Republicans in Congress and some of his closest advisors. Spirit accounted for 5% of all US flights at one point, and no US carrier of its scale has gone out of business in 20 years. In markets where it faced competition from major carriers, Spirit assisted in maintaining lower rates.

Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: Thousands Of Jobs Lost As Iran War Fuel Surge Sinks Carrier

Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: A person familiar with the talks told Reuters late on Friday that a Spirit board meeting had concluded without a deal to save the company. ‘Unfortunately, despite the Company’s efforts, the recent material increase in oil prices and other pressures on the business have significantly impacted Spirit’s financial outlook,’ Spirit stated in ‘an orderly wind-down of operations’. Following a deadlock over a $500 million financing package that would have allowed Spirit to continue functioning through bankruptcy, Trump announced on Friday that the White House had presented Spirit and its creditors with a final rescue option. “If we can help them, we will, but we have to come first,” Trump told reporters. “If we could do it, we’d do it, but only if it’s a good deal.” The collapse shows how the Iran war’s fuel-price shock has exposed weaker airlines. Spirit‘s restructuring plan assumed jet fuel costs of about $2.24 a gallon in 2026 and $2.14 in 2027, but prices had climbed to around $4.51 a gallon by the end of April, leaving the carrier unable to survive without fresh financing.







Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Reuters he had tried to get many airlines to buy Spirit but found no takers. ‘What would someone buy?’ Duffy asked. ‘If no one else wants to buy them, why would we buy them?’ A creditor close to the deal said, ‘The Trump administration made an extraordinary effort to try and save Spirit, but you can’t breathe life into a corpse. Given that, the company should make its intentions clear for the sake of its customers and employees.’ Spirit‘s volatile over-the-counter stock plunged 25% on Friday. Shares of rival Frontier Airlines rose 10%, while JetBlue Airways gained 4%.

Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: Dealing Blow To Trump’s $500 Million Bailout Plan

Spirit Airlines Shuts Down: Spirit had reached a deal with its lenders that would have helped it emerge from its second bankruptcy by late spring or early summer. But those plans derailed after the war triggered a spike in jet fuel prices, upending Spirit‘s cost projections and complicating its bankruptcy exit. Spirit has 4,119 domestic flights scheduled between May 1 and May 15, offering 809,638 seats, according to the latest data from Cirium. Trump stated last month that his administration was seeking to purchase the troubled airline at the “right price.” According to sources, the administration had offered $500 million in funding in return for warrants worth 90% of Spirit’s stock. According to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people with knowledge of the situation, there had been disputes inside the Trump administration on whether and how to finance the rescue.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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