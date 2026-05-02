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Home > Sports News > CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Check Out Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Check Out Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

MS Dhoni’s availability remains uncertain ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ at Chepauk. Michael Hussey confirms Dhoni is nearing a return from calf injury, while Rohit Sharma also races for fitness, leaving fans awaiting clarity on both superstars’ participation.

Will MS Dhoni play today in CSK vs MI? Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL
Will MS Dhoni play today in CSK vs MI? Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 14:30 IST

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CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Check Out Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

CSK vs MI, MS Dhoni: The most important question for the Indian Premier League 2026 season is still when MS Dhoni will play again. The Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach, Michael Hussey, has provided some clarification by speculating that Dhoni’s return would not be far off. The IPL 2026 campaign started more than a month ago, but Dhoni hasn’t played in a game yet. Tonight, CSK will play their arch rivals, the Mumbai Indians, at Chepauk, in what is known as the ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL.

CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni play in today’s IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ clash?

MS Dhoni, having been one of the most decorated players in the Indian Premier League, was expected to be playing his last season in IPL 2026. However, the wicketkeeper has remained on the sidelines and is yet to feature for the Chennai Super Kings. Michael Hussey stated prior to the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match that Dhoni is recovering swiftly and is almost ready to return. He added that Dhoni is gradually regaining full fitness, but he did not clarify whether the veteran wicketkeeper-batter will play against MI in the upcoming match. 

CSK vs MI: Has MS Dhoni recovered from his injury?

MS Dhoni had injured his calf before the 19th season of the IPL began. The wicketkeeper batter has been seen in training in recent games but has not travelled with the team to the stadium during matches. The main issue has been Dhoni’s running between the wickets, which he is currently trying to improve, according to Hussey. Even though he is healthy enough to bat and take on the wicketkeeping duties, the most important thing to keep an eye on is his running speed.

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Hussey went on to say that Dhoni won’t make a comeback unless he is fully certain that his calf will heal. He will return to the field as soon as he gives the all-clear. The coach added that Chennai’s supporters are excitedly anticipating his return, in addition to the team. With three victories from eight games, the Chennai Super Kings are now ranked sixth in the standings after a mixed performance. 

CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary; Impact Player: Urvil Patel

CSK vs MI: Will Rohit Sharma play for Mumbai Indians?

Like MS Dhoni, another five-time IPL-winning captain, Rohit Sharma has been sidelined from action for the past few weeks. Rohit started the season with the Mumbai Indians strongly, but in a high-voltage encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the 12th of April, he injured his hamstring. Rohit Sharma is recovering steadily from his hamstring injury, according to head coach Mahela Jayawardene. The team’s medical staff will determine whether or not to include him. After missing the previous four games due to a hamstring injury, Rohit, who has only made four appearances this season, batted at the nets in Chennai on Friday. 

Jayawardene further said, “It’s progressed well. He’s working really hard to get back at it. For us, with the medical team, it’s on a daily basis. We see how he feels, how he pulls up the next day. So we’ll make a decision. We’ll see him practising today as well. So let’s see how he feels tomorrow and what the medical team will tell us.”

Also Read: Meet Laila Faisal, Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend: Kashmiri Entrepreneur and LRF Designs Co-Founder Goes Viral Amid Yesha Sagar–Sameer Rizvi Link-Up Buzz | See Hot And Glamorous Pics

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Tags: chennai super kingsChepaukChidambaram StadiumcskCSK vs MIEl Clasicohome-hero-pos-12iplIPL 2026Mahela JayawardeneMIMichael Husseyms dhoniMumbai Indiansrohit sharma

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CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Check Out Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

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CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Check Out Chennai Super Kings Playing XI
CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Check Out Chennai Super Kings Playing XI
CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Check Out Chennai Super Kings Playing XI
CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Check Out Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

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