LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

Market Weekly Wrap: The Sensex and Nifty end April 2026 in losses amid a crude oil surge, rupee fall, FII selling and global uncertainty. Read on to know more.

Market Weekly Wrap: Global cues, crude oil surge, rupee pressure and FII selling weigh on Indian markets amid volatile trading.
Market Weekly Wrap: Global cues, crude oil surge, rupee pressure and FII selling weigh on Indian markets amid volatile trading.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 15:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

Weekly Wrap: India’s equity market closed the last week of April 2026 cautiously, ending the major indices in losses on account of many factors causing uncertainty and troubles both internally and externally. News related to individual stocks made the headlines, but there was an air of uncertainty among investors owing to high prices of crude oil, low prices of rupees, and poor performance of companies.

The BSE Sensex closed last week until April 30, down by 1,073.86 points, or 0.75%, at 76,913.50, whereas the Nifty 50 index declined by 175 points, or 0.73%, to close at 23,997.55.

Weekly Wrap: Market Snapshot: International Uncertainties Dampen the Market Sentiment

The market kicked off this week on a stock-specific trend, particularly with regard to Q4 earnings. However, rising international concerns dampened the market sentiments.

You Might Be Interested In

Since Thursday marked the end of the trading week, the Indian market was closed for Maharashtra Day on Friday, May 1. Trading will resume Monday, May 4.

Indices remained under check despite periodic rebound attempts during the week with persistent selling pressure, particularly from international investors.

Weekly Wrap: US Fed Policy: Status Quo, but with a Hawkish Twist

The third consecutive Federal Reserve meeting with no change to interest rates, which stand at 3.5%-3.75%, was a major global catalyst.

But the decision was far from unanimous:

  • 8–4 split, most dissent since ’92
  • One member voted for a 25 basis point reduction
  • Others have also opposed forwarding information on prospective rate decreases

The Fed further emphasised that events in the Middle East were contributing to uncertainty, thereby favouring caution in its global macroeconomic forecast.

Weekly Wrap: Double Trouble: Oil Price Spike & Rupee Depreciation

Geopolitical risks in West Asia, particularly in the United States’ confrontation with Iran, continued to be an important overhang for investors. The price of oil increased significantly due to news about the potential prolongation of the U.S. blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil prices surged to around $125 per barrel, up from $118

The chain reaction of rising oil prices:

  • India’s import bill went up
  • Dollar demand triggered

Emerging market currencies are under pressure

The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 95.32 versus the US dollar, one of its biggest falls in recent years.

Weekly Wrap: FII Selling Returns, Support From DIIs

  • Foreigners were back to aggressive selling this week.
  • FIIs/FPI outflows: Rs 8,047.86 crore (April 30 only)
  • DIIs net bought ₹3,487.10 crore

This disparity underlined again the key role played by domestic liquidity in calming markets in tumultuous phases.

Weekly Wrap: Market Recap for April 30: Volatility Reigns Supreme

Markets were volatile during the course of Thursday:

  • Weak global cues and rising crude prices weigh on early losses
  • Afternoon recovery trims some drops

Sectoral performance was mostly negative:

  • Losers: Auto, FMCG, Metal, Nifty Bank
  • Nifty IT and Pharma gain

The overall tone was conservative, with investors staying off aggressive wagers ahead of global developments.

Weekly Wrap: What moved markets this week?

1. Geopolitical Instabilities Worldwide
Instability in the Middle East made the global economy less risky.

2. Higher Cost of Crude Oil
This increase has directly affected the cost of living.

3. Depreciation of the Rupee
The depreciation has resulted in capital flight and equity pressures.

4. Mixed Q4 Earnings 
There were mixed company performances, and particular stock moves predominated.

Weekly Wrap: Nifty 50 Top Gainers & Losers

Top 10 Gainers

Indian equities witnessed selective buying interest, with several of the forefront stocks closing in the green. Auto, pharma and IT names led gains, suggesting stock-specific momentum in a volatile broader market.

Symbol Open High Low Previous Close LTP % Chng Volume (Shares) Value (₹ Lakhs) CA
BAJAJ-AUTO 9,515.00 10,045.00 9,355.00 9,543.50 10,039.00 5.19 12,09,264 1,18,659.88 20-Jun-2025
SUNPHARMA 1,771.00 1,815.00 1,761.40 1,778.70 1,810.00 1.76 47,49,798 85,232.75 05-Feb-2026
INFY 1,167.50 1,189.80 1,159.60 1,167.50 1,182.60 1.29 1,22,05,669 1,43,809.63 10-Jun-2026
BAJFINANCE 945.00 975.00 933.90 930.00 939.70 1.04 2,73,64,272 2,60,417.57 16-Jun-2025
TECHM 1,459.70 1,482.00 1,445.60 1,459.80 1,473.80 0.96 26,35,309 38,697.67 03-Jul-2026
ADANIPORTS 1,650.00 1,677.00 1,596.80 1,661.10 1,675.50 0.87 63,13,698 1,03,163.93 13-Jun-2025
RELIANCE 1,409.00 1,437.00 1,393.10 1,425.40 1,436.00 0.74 3,09,57,881 4,38,493.62 14-Aug-2025
MARUTI 13,134.00 13,360.00 12,970.00 13,257.00 13,320.00 0.48 6,12,975 80,590.15 01-Aug-2025
KOTAKBANK 376.60 386.85 375.30 382.00 383.75 0.46 2,48,12,228 94,680.98 14-Jan-2026
COALINDIA 484.45 491.25 478.40 479.90 481.60 0.35 1,69,35,052 81,952.10 18-Feb-2026

Top 10 Losers

On the other hand, a few heavyweights declined due to profit booking and sectoral weakness. Investors remained cautious, with metals, FMCG and select financial and infrastructure stocks among the top losers.

Symbol Open High Low Previous Close LTP % Chng Volume (Shares) Value (₹ Lakhs) CA
TMPV 352.00 352.00 337.50 352.70 342.40 -2.92 1,26,70,807 43,302.48 14-Oct-2025
ETERNAL 249.00 251.69 242.65 254.03 246.60 -2.92 7,27,00,438 1,78,734.03
HINDALCO 1,058.50 1,063.85 1,030.40 1,067.20 1,037.00 -2.83 43,92,857 45,879.88 08-Aug-2025
HINDUNILVR 2,312.00 2,368.80 2,211.60 2,314.40 2,254.00 -2.61 44,34,979 1,01,125.50 05-Dec-2025
TATASTEEL 215.78 215.78 210.00 215.88 211.40 -2.08 2,48,94,783 52,642.51 06-Jun-2025
ULTRACEMCO 11,777.00 11,777.00 11,484.00 11,833.00 11,597.00 -1.99 7,19,688 83,208.46 25-Jul-2025
SHRIRAMFIN 945.20 950.00 921.00 956.85 938.50 -1.92 59,90,764 55,889.63 03-Jul-2026
TRENT 4,215.10 4,218.40 4,124.00 4,228.30 4,148.00 -1.90 5,66,859 23,554.58 12-Jun-2025
M&M 3,105.40 3,117.30 3,047.00 3,152.30 3,094.20 -1.84 33,31,158 1,02,676.62 04-Jul-2025
LT 4,083.00 4,100.00 3,990.00 4,096.10 4,021.00 -1.83 25,69,328 1,03,150.30 03-Jun-2025

Weekly Wrap: Mid-cap stocks: Little weakness, stock-specific action

The Nifty Midcap 100 closed at 59,784.85, down 0.3% for the week.

Best Performers:
Oracle Financial Services Software (+10.6%)
Cochin Shipyard (+8.8%
HUDCO (+8 %)
Radico Khaitan (+7 per cent)
Vodafone Idea (+6.7%) 

Biggest Losers:
National Aluminium Company (-9.1)
Waaree Energies: -8.6%
Swiggy (-7.8 per cent)
Bank of India (-7.3%);
Indian Bank (-6.9%

Weekly Wrap: Small-Cap Stocks: Outperformance Goes On

The Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 1.6% for the week, demonstrating resilience in the face of greater turbulence.

Top Gainers: 
Cohance Lifesciences (+32.8)
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (+15.3 %) 
Bandhan Bank (+14.8%)
Tata Chemicals (+14.3)
Himadri Speciality Chemicals +13.3%

Top Losers:
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (-10.4 pct)
Zensar Technologies (-9.2%
Kfin Technologies (-8.8 pc)
Kaynes Technology (-7.8%) 
Firstsource Solutions (-4.9%).

Weekly Wrap: Bottom Line: Take Markets With Caution

As we approach May, we expect investors to stay cautious, paying particular attention to the following:

  • US-Iran conflict: latest developments
  • Crude oil price movement
  • Stability of currency
  • Central bank signals globally

External risks remain the key driver of near-term market direction, even as domestic fundamentals remain solid.

The following week might set the tone for early FY27 trading, especially if there are any encouraging signals regarding geopolitical easing or oil price stability.

Also Read: Auto Sales Data April 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Lead Strong Growth; Exports Show Mixed Trend

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crude oil pricesfinancial news IndiaIndia economyindian stock marketmarket analysisnifty-50sensexstock market newsWeekly Market Wrap

RELATED News

₹40 Crore Retirement Corpus Debate: How Much Money Do You Really Need to Retire in India? – Explained

From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

Auto Sales Data April 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Lead Strong Growth; Exports Show Mixed Trend

Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Gold And Silver Prices Rise Today — How Iran Talks And Oil Prices Are Driving The Surge

LATEST NEWS

Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, When And Where To Watch Online: Release Date And Streaming Update Revealed

Who Will Be Kerala’s Next CM? UDF Rift Deepens As Exit Polls Favour Return After A Decade

Kamlesh Parekh Extradited From UAE: CBI Brings Back Key Accused In Massive Multi-Crore Banking Fraud Case After Interpol Red Notice

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Switched To BJP, Then FIR: Sandeep Pathak Faces Non-Bailable Cases In Punjab, BJP Calls It ‘Political Vendetta’

Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

Pune Horror: 65-Year-Old Man Lures 4-Year-Old Girl With Food, Rapes And Kills Her With Stone; Accused Arrested

Iran-US War Set To Resume? Donald Trump Rejects Peace Deal, Tehran Issues Fresh Warning

‘Jitne Jhande Dikhane Dikhao’: Diljit Dosanjh Confronts Pro-Khalistani Protesters At Calgary Concert, Watch

Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish
Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish
Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish
Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

QUICK LINKS