Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

Weekly Wrap: India’s equity market closed the last week of April 2026 cautiously, ending the major indices in losses on account of many factors causing uncertainty and troubles both internally and externally. News related to individual stocks made the headlines, but there was an air of uncertainty among investors owing to high prices of crude oil, low prices of rupees, and poor performance of companies.

The BSE Sensex closed last week until April 30, down by 1,073.86 points, or 0.75%, at 76,913.50, whereas the Nifty 50 index declined by 175 points, or 0.73%, to close at 23,997.55.

Weekly Wrap: Market Snapshot: International Uncertainties Dampen the Market Sentiment

The market kicked off this week on a stock-specific trend, particularly with regard to Q4 earnings. However, rising international concerns dampened the market sentiments.

Since Thursday marked the end of the trading week, the Indian market was closed for Maharashtra Day on Friday, May 1. Trading will resume Monday, May 4.

Indices remained under check despite periodic rebound attempts during the week with persistent selling pressure, particularly from international investors.

Weekly Wrap: US Fed Policy: Status Quo, but with a Hawkish Twist

The third consecutive Federal Reserve meeting with no change to interest rates, which stand at 3.5%-3.75%, was a major global catalyst.

But the decision was far from unanimous:

8–4 split, most dissent since ’92

One member voted for a 25 basis point reduction

Others have also opposed forwarding information on prospective rate decreases

The Fed further emphasised that events in the Middle East were contributing to uncertainty, thereby favouring caution in its global macroeconomic forecast.

Weekly Wrap: Double Trouble: Oil Price Spike & Rupee Depreciation

Geopolitical risks in West Asia, particularly in the United States’ confrontation with Iran, continued to be an important overhang for investors. The price of oil increased significantly due to news about the potential prolongation of the U.S. blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil prices surged to around $125 per barrel, up from $118

The chain reaction of rising oil prices:

India’s import bill went up

Dollar demand triggered

Emerging market currencies are under pressure

The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 95.32 versus the US dollar, one of its biggest falls in recent years.

Weekly Wrap: FII Selling Returns, Support From DIIs

Foreigners were back to aggressive selling this week.

FIIs/FPI outflows: Rs 8,047.86 crore (April 30 only)

DIIs net bought ₹3,487.10 crore

This disparity underlined again the key role played by domestic liquidity in calming markets in tumultuous phases.

Weekly Wrap: Market Recap for April 30: Volatility Reigns Supreme

Markets were volatile during the course of Thursday:

Weak global cues and rising crude prices weigh on early losses

Afternoon recovery trims some drops

Sectoral performance was mostly negative:

Losers: Auto, FMCG, Metal, Nifty Bank

Nifty IT and Pharma gain

The overall tone was conservative, with investors staying off aggressive wagers ahead of global developments.

Weekly Wrap: What moved markets this week?

1. Geopolitical Instabilities Worldwide

Instability in the Middle East made the global economy less risky.

2. Higher Cost of Crude Oil

This increase has directly affected the cost of living.

3. Depreciation of the Rupee

The depreciation has resulted in capital flight and equity pressures.

4. Mixed Q4 Earnings

There were mixed company performances, and particular stock moves predominated.

Weekly Wrap: Nifty 50 Top Gainers & Losers

Top 10 Gainers

Indian equities witnessed selective buying interest, with several of the forefront stocks closing in the green. Auto, pharma and IT names led gains, suggesting stock-specific momentum in a volatile broader market.

Symbol Open High Low Previous Close LTP % Chng Volume (Shares) Value (₹ Lakhs) CA BAJAJ-AUTO 9,515.00 10,045.00 9,355.00 9,543.50 10,039.00 5.19 12,09,264 1,18,659.88 20-Jun-2025 SUNPHARMA 1,771.00 1,815.00 1,761.40 1,778.70 1,810.00 1.76 47,49,798 85,232.75 05-Feb-2026 INFY 1,167.50 1,189.80 1,159.60 1,167.50 1,182.60 1.29 1,22,05,669 1,43,809.63 10-Jun-2026 BAJFINANCE 945.00 975.00 933.90 930.00 939.70 1.04 2,73,64,272 2,60,417.57 16-Jun-2025 TECHM 1,459.70 1,482.00 1,445.60 1,459.80 1,473.80 0.96 26,35,309 38,697.67 03-Jul-2026 ADANIPORTS 1,650.00 1,677.00 1,596.80 1,661.10 1,675.50 0.87 63,13,698 1,03,163.93 13-Jun-2025 RELIANCE 1,409.00 1,437.00 1,393.10 1,425.40 1,436.00 0.74 3,09,57,881 4,38,493.62 14-Aug-2025 MARUTI 13,134.00 13,360.00 12,970.00 13,257.00 13,320.00 0.48 6,12,975 80,590.15 01-Aug-2025 KOTAKBANK 376.60 386.85 375.30 382.00 383.75 0.46 2,48,12,228 94,680.98 14-Jan-2026 COALINDIA 484.45 491.25 478.40 479.90 481.60 0.35 1,69,35,052 81,952.10 18-Feb-2026

Top 10 Losers

On the other hand, a few heavyweights declined due to profit booking and sectoral weakness. Investors remained cautious, with metals, FMCG and select financial and infrastructure stocks among the top losers.

Symbol Open High Low Previous Close LTP % Chng Volume (Shares) Value (₹ Lakhs) CA TMPV 352.00 352.00 337.50 352.70 342.40 -2.92 1,26,70,807 43,302.48 14-Oct-2025 ETERNAL 249.00 251.69 242.65 254.03 246.60 -2.92 7,27,00,438 1,78,734.03 – HINDALCO 1,058.50 1,063.85 1,030.40 1,067.20 1,037.00 -2.83 43,92,857 45,879.88 08-Aug-2025 HINDUNILVR 2,312.00 2,368.80 2,211.60 2,314.40 2,254.00 -2.61 44,34,979 1,01,125.50 05-Dec-2025 TATASTEEL 215.78 215.78 210.00 215.88 211.40 -2.08 2,48,94,783 52,642.51 06-Jun-2025 ULTRACEMCO 11,777.00 11,777.00 11,484.00 11,833.00 11,597.00 -1.99 7,19,688 83,208.46 25-Jul-2025 SHRIRAMFIN 945.20 950.00 921.00 956.85 938.50 -1.92 59,90,764 55,889.63 03-Jul-2026 TRENT 4,215.10 4,218.40 4,124.00 4,228.30 4,148.00 -1.90 5,66,859 23,554.58 12-Jun-2025 M&M 3,105.40 3,117.30 3,047.00 3,152.30 3,094.20 -1.84 33,31,158 1,02,676.62 04-Jul-2025 LT 4,083.00 4,100.00 3,990.00 4,096.10 4,021.00 -1.83 25,69,328 1,03,150.30 03-Jun-2025

Weekly Wrap: Mid-cap stocks: Little weakness, stock-specific action

The Nifty Midcap 100 closed at 59,784.85, down 0.3% for the week.

Best Performers:

Oracle Financial Services Software (+10.6%)

Cochin Shipyard (+8.8%

HUDCO (+8 %)

Radico Khaitan (+7 per cent)

Vodafone Idea (+6.7%)

Biggest Losers:

National Aluminium Company (-9.1)

Waaree Energies: -8.6%

Swiggy (-7.8 per cent)

Bank of India (-7.3%);

Indian Bank (-6.9%

Weekly Wrap: Small-Cap Stocks: Outperformance Goes On

The Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 1.6% for the week, demonstrating resilience in the face of greater turbulence.

Top Gainers:

Cohance Lifesciences (+32.8)

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (+15.3 %)

Bandhan Bank (+14.8%)

Tata Chemicals (+14.3)

Himadri Speciality Chemicals +13.3%

Top Losers:

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (-10.4 pct)

Zensar Technologies (-9.2%

Kfin Technologies (-8.8 pc)

Kaynes Technology (-7.8%)

Firstsource Solutions (-4.9%).

Weekly Wrap: Bottom Line: Take Markets With Caution

As we approach May, we expect investors to stay cautious, paying particular attention to the following:

US-Iran conflict: latest developments

Crude oil price movement

Stability of currency

Central bank signals globally

External risks remain the key driver of near-term market direction, even as domestic fundamentals remain solid.

The following week might set the tone for early FY27 trading, especially if there are any encouraging signals regarding geopolitical easing or oil price stability.

Also Read: Auto Sales Data April 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Lead Strong Growth; Exports Show Mixed Trend

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)