Iran-US War Set To Resume? Donald Trump Rejects Peace Deal, Tehran Issues Fresh Warning

US President Donald Trump has rejected the latest peace proposal suggested by Iran, saying that he cannot agree to what Tehran is asking for to end the conflict. He said if the US accepts demands from Iran, the same problem they fought against would arise in a few more years. Iran, in response, has said that the US-Israel will likely resume the war, claiming that the Trump-led US administration is not committed to the agreements or treaties. Iran has said its security forces are still on high alert and are ready to respond to any US-Israel escalation.

“They want to make a deal, but … I’m not satisfied with it,” Trump told reporters while leaving White House for Florida.

Donald Trump Calls Iranian Leadership ‘Lunatics’ Having A Nuclear Weapon

Trump called the Iranian leadership ‘lunatics’. He said that the US is in a war with Iran because “You know, we’re in a war because I think you would agree we cannot let lunatics have a nuclear weapon. Do you agree?”

In response, Iran’s deputy commander of the military headquarters, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, told Fars news agency that the US lacks commitment to diplomatic understandings, blaming their statements and recent actions.

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“The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created,” Asadi told the news agencies.

Trump Says Iran Has Been ‘Terminated’

As the back-channel talks continue, reportedly, Trump has claimed that the war has been ‘terminated’ due to the ceasefire.

Trump also criticized the War Powers Resolution, calling it ‘unconstitutional’. According to the resolution, Congress must declare war or authorize one within 60 days. The deadline for the resolution to pass is May 1. However, it will not be passed as the lawmakers left the town for a week. The Senate on Thursday also rejected the attempt by the Democrats to end the war for a record sixth time.

Has Donald Trump Achieved The Iran War Goals?

More than two months into a conflict that has failed to deliver a decisive military or diplomatic win, Trump faces the risk that a standoff with Iran will drag on indefinitely and leave an even bigger problem for the US and the world than before he launched the war.

With both sides outwardly confident they hold the upper hand and their positions far apart, there is no obvious off-ramp in sight, even as Iran submitted a fresh proposal to restart negotiations. Trump quickly rejected it on Friday.

For the US president and his Republican Party, the implications of a continued impasse are grim.

An unresolved conflict would likely mean the global economic fallout, including high US gasoline prices, will persist, putting further pressure on Trump, whose poll numbers are falling, and darkening Republican candidates’ prospects ahead of November’s midterm congressional elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

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