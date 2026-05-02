LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Who Is Nithya Raman: Nithya Raman has emerged as a key contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, with prediction data and early polls suggesting growing momentum for the Democratic Socialist candidate. However, mixed polling and a large undecided voter base mean the contest against incumbent Karen Bass remains highly competitive and uncertain.

Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race (Image Credit: Nithya Raman via Instagram)
Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race (Image Credit: Nithya Raman via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 09:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Nithya Raman: Indian origin politician Nithya Raman has emerged as a leading candidate for the Los Angeles mayoral election. The prediction platform Polymarket gives her a 60% chance of winning the race. The Democratic Socialist candidate who has gained substantial support in recent weeks now stands as the primary opponent for the election which was initially expected to produce a single victor. Her progressive platform and outsider status have made her popular which attracted both national and international attention.

Why Is Nithya Raman Called ‘Next Mamdani’?

Nithya Raman: Voters who want to change Los Angeles political systems found Raman’s campaign to be successful because observers described her as ‘the next Zohran Mamdani.’ Early specialized surveys which included research from Loyola Marymount University Center for the Study of Los Angeles show that she currently leads the election race.

Nithya Raman: Education 

Nithya Raman: The research findings suggest that Raman might achieve her first major victory in a United States city which people commonly refer to as the City of Angels. The various polling methods available for use during the study period do not create an unambiguous result. The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs research study shows that voters experience substantial doubt because almost 40 percent of respondents have not made a decision. The same poll places incumbent Karen Bass ahead, with Raman trailing, underscoring the volatility and unpredictability of the race. The different research findings show that Raman’s campaign has gained strength, but it remains impossible to predict the final election result.

You Might Be Interested In

Where Is Nithya Raman From? How Long Has She Been In US?

Nithya Raman: United States became Raman’s new home at six years old after he was born in Kerala India. Raman achieved her first major career breakthrough by winning a seat on the Los Angeles City Council in 2020 which she accomplished by defeating an incumbent Democrat who received support from prominent politicians including Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton. Raman who turned 44 now uses her unexpected mayoral campaign to change how the election will proceed.

Nithya Raman: How Did She Get Into Los Angeles Mayoral Race?

Nithya Raman: The race started when she finished her registration process shortly before the nomination deadline which confused both her supporters and her enemies because she had just backed Karen Bass who was running for re election. The race started to favor Bass after several potential candidates withdrew from the contest but Raman entered the race to create a major change in electoral dynamics. The projected victory would create a significant political transformation in Los Angeles because it shows that voters now prefer different issues which include housing affordability and homelessness and governance matters.

Also Read: Did Ilhan Omar Marry Her Brother? Donald Trump Revives Controversial Claim Against US Congresswoman, Calls Her ‘Phony’ – Watch Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6Los Angeles Mayoral RaceNithya RamanNithya Raman educationNithya Raman indian originNithya Raman Los Angeles Mayoral RaceNithya Raman next mamdaniwho is Nithya Raman

RELATED News

Did Ilhan Omar Marry Her Brother? Donald Trump Revives Controversial Claim Against US Congresswoman, Calls Her ‘Phony’ – Watch Video

US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners

Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment

Saudi Alcohol Supplies Dry Up Amid Iran War Shipping Disruptions

Trump Voices Discontent Over Iran Proposal Amid Growing Rifts With Allies

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities

CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Major Update On Former Chennai Super Kings Captain

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation

Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

WWE Friday Night SmackDown (1 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Cody Rhodes Defeats Ricky Saints, Tag Team Division Sees Major Title Defences

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Gold And Silver Prices Rise Today — How Iran Talks And Oil Prices Are Driving The Surge

Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

West Bengal Elections 2026 Repolling: Fresh Voting Begins In 15 Booths Amid Tight Security; Diamond Harbour Voters Call Re-Poll ‘Fine’

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening

Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

QUICK LINKS