Gold And Silver Prices Rise Today — How Iran Talks And Oil Prices Are Driving The Surge

Gold And Silver Prices Today, May 2: Gold prices rallied on Friday, May 1, after plunging over 1% at one point in the session in reaction to new geopolitical developments stemming from Iran as global markets reacted to the fresh news. Hopes of a possible diplomatic breakthrough helped ease investor anxiety and supported a late rebound in bullion.

By afternoon trading, spot gold was up 0.1% at $4,627.63 per ounce after briefly dropping to $4,559.48 earlier in the day. Despite the recovery, the metal was still headed for a weekly loss of around 1.7%.

Traders are cautiously optimistic, and US gold futures for June delivery also rose, gaining 0.4% to $4,649.60.

What effect did negotiations with Iran have on gold prices?

Market sentiment changed after reports that Iran had made a new offer for negotiations through Pakistan, which is mediating. The development raised hopes of a relaxation of geopolitical tensions in the region.

Investors see gold as a safe haven asset, and its prices react to geopolitical news. As tensions abate, so does the appetite for safe assets. Such factors can weigh on prices. In this case, however, broader market factors somewhat reversed the initial drop.

Why do oil prices and the US dollar matter for gold?

Oil prices also reacted to the news, easing slightly after the diplomatic signals, although they remained on track for a weekly gain. Lower crude prices generally relieve inflation pressure, which can affect demand for gold.

Meanwhile, the dollar weakened against major currencies, making gold cheaper for foreign buyers. This helped to stop the earlier losses and supported renewed buying interest.

Gold tends to rise when the dollar is weak, because it is cheaper to investors who hold other currencies.

What role is the US Federal Reserve playing in gold’s movement?

The US Federal Reserve’s policy stance continued to weigh on sentiment this week. The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5%–3.75% and maintained a cautious, somewhat hawkish tone.

As a result, markets have scaled back expectations of rate cuts this year. Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold, which explains some of the pressure seen earlier in the week.

But analysts believe that if geopolitical tensions continue to ease, it could lead to a more flexible policy outlook down the road.

Can peace talks alter the outlook for gold prices?

Gold has had limited gains since late February, when tensions related to Iran escalated, despite its reputation as a hedge during uncertainty. In the high-rate environment, much of the capital flow moved to US Treasury yields, which limited upside momentum.

Market analysts, including EverBank’s Chris Gaffney, say progress in negotiations could shift expectations again. A diplomatic resolution could give the Federal Reserve more room to contemplate rate cuts, which would likely weigh on the dollar and support gold prices.

Why is silver doing better than gold right now?

Gold was little changed, but silver rose more sharply, climbing about 3% to $75.91 an ounce. The metal is supported by both industrial demand and tightening supply conditions.

Analysts note that the silver market is in its sixth year of supply deficit and that above-ground inventories continue to decline steadily. Solar energy production is also rising, offering structural support.

Due to its high electrical conductivity, silver is an important material for solar panels and is thus tightly connected to the global transition to renewable energy. Silver tends to outperform gold during strong bull markets, and growing investor interest is also fuelling momentum.

Gold & Silver Prices in India Today (May 2, 2026)

Gold Prices Today, May 2

Category / City 24K Gold (₹/g) 22K Gold (₹/g) 18K Gold (₹/g) India Average 15,037 13,784 11,278 Delhi 15,042 13,799 11,283 Mumbai 15,037 13,784 11,278 Kolkata 15,037 13,784 11,278 Chennai 15,185 13,919 11,609

Source: Good Returns

Silver Prices Today, May 2

The silver price in India is trading at ₹255,100 per kg today. The rate of silver 925 (sterling silver) is ₹255,000 per kg on this date.

City Silver 999 (₹/10g) Delhi 2,551 Mumbai 2,551 Kolkata 2,551 Chennai 2,551

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price in Dubai Today, May 2

Purity Price (د.إ/gram) Change 24K 561 +5.50 22K 519.50 +5.00 18K 427 +4.25

Source: Good Returns

Also Read: India’s GST Collection Hits Record ₹2.43 Lakh Crore In April 2026, Up 8.7% YoY

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)