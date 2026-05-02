WWE Friday Night SmackDown (1 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Cody Rhodes Defeats Ricky Saints, Tag Team Division Sees Major Title Defences

WWE SmackDown May 1, 2026 Results: WWE SmackDown aired live on May 1 from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s BOK Center. A former top NXT talent made an appearance on the blue brand, Cody Rhodes was taken by surprise by an unexpected new opponent, and there were other thrilling battles, including two title fights. This week’s SmackDown began with Cody Rhodes. But Ricky Saints, the brand’s newest celebrity, cut him off. He brought up their past and asserted that he had come to relieve Rhodes of his responsibilities as the Undisputed WWE Champion and completely transform the brand.

WWE Tag Team Championship: Damian Priest and R-Truth vs Fraxiom

Against Fraxiom, Damian Priest and R-Truth defended their WWE Tag Team Championships. Priest delivered a South of Heaven to Frazer and then a Razor’s Edge to Axiom to win the thrilling tag match between the two fighters. After the fight, Talla Tonga enters the ring and attacks Damian Priest and R-Truth. Standing alone on the ring apron is Sikoa. Tonga gave Fraxiom a double chokeslam. Tonga chokeslammed the priest.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Paige and Brie Bella vs Nia Jax and Lash Legend

In only the second title defence of the night, Paige and Brie Bella defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. When Nia Jax tried the Annihilator on Brie Bella by going on the top rope, the thrilling contest came to an end. She tripped because Paige kicked her while the referee was not watching. The two were able to hold onto their crowns after Brie pinned her up.

Danhausen set for tag team match at Backclash

Sami Zayn and Nick Aldis are seen chatting backstage before the former leaves and Danhausen enters. He wants a match and claims that Miz kicked him. If he can find a tag team partner, Nick Aldis says he can match him against Miz and Kit Wilson at Backlash. Danhausen nods and turns to leave.

Ricky Saints debuts on WWE SmackDown against Cody Rhodes

It wasn’t a title match. Additionally, it was Ricky Saints’ first SmackDown match following his call-up from NXT. He put on a fantastic fight with Cody Rhodes, the brand’s biggest star. He tried a Roshambo in the closing seconds, but Rhodes got away and won the match with a Cross Rhodes. But after the fight, Gunther attacked him and made threats to challenge him for the WWE title.

Usos vs Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga

The night’s main event match was this one. The fight between the two sides was incredibly captivating. Jacob Fatu intervened and attacked Talla Tonga as the last seconds drew near. He defeated him and Solo Sikoa, engaged The Usos in a stare-off, and then walked straight past them in the ring before leaving through the ramp to wrap up the performance.

WWE SmackDown Friday Night May 1, 2026 Results:

Jacy Jayne defeated Charlotte Flair via Rolling Encore

WWE Tag Team Championship – R-Truth and Damian Priest defeated Fraxiom via Razor’s Edge to retain their title.

Cody Rhodes defeated Ricky Saints via Cross Rhodes (non-title match)

Royce Keys defeated Angel via Ultimate Spinebuster

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Brie Bella and Paige (c) defeated The Irresistible Forces via Roll-up to defend their title

Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga defeated The Usos via Disqualification (Main event of the night)

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