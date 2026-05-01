Meet Laila Faisal, Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend: Kashmiri Entrepreneur and LRF Designs Co-Founder Goes Viral Amid Yesha Sagar–Sameer Rizvi Link-Up Buzz | See Hot And Glamorous Pics

In the fast-moving world of Indian cricket where every boundary is cheered and every strike rate dissected, the private lives of rising stars often get as much attention as their on-field exploits. With the latest being the talk around the relationship between Yesha Sagar and Sameer Rizvi, now we shift the limelight to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive opener and India’s T20 sensation Abhishek Sharma. His 2026 IPL season is still a rollercoaster ride that has fans on the edge of their seats but it is his rumoured relationship with Laila Faisal that has set social media on fire.

The Entrepreneur Behind the Name

Laila Faisal is not just a name associated with a cricketer but is a force of an entrepreneur with a strong academic and professional pedigree. Born in 2000, Laila hails from a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family settled in Delhi and has made a mark for herself in the luxury fashion and lifestyle space.

She did her schooling from the reputed Delhi Public School, RK Puram before shifting to the United Kingdom for higher studies. Laila has a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from King’s College London, a background she’s combined with her love of aesthetics by studying further in fashion design, branding and styling at the University of the Arts London (UAL).

A Legacy of Craftsmanship: LRF Designs

In 2022 Laila co-founded Laila Roohi Faisal Designs (LRF Designs) with her mother Roohi Faisal. The brand is a tribute to their heritage, dealing in luxury Indian textiles, with a special focus on Kashmiri craftsmanship. They are known for their collections which combine traditional elements such as Tilla embroidery and fine Kashmiri silk with modern and sophisticated silhouettes. Laila is also the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sound of Music Luxury, a high-end home automation and lifestyle company established by her father, in addition to her own label.

How the Rumours Began?

There was no overnight speculation about her relationship with Abhishek Sharma. It started as a slow burn in early 2025 when Laila posted a simple but telling ‘Proud’ message on Instagram after Abhishek’s record-breaking T20I century against England. Since then, eagle-eyed fans have often spotted her at stadiums, mostly sitting with Abhishek’s family.

The rumour mill went into a frenzy when Laila was seen at the wedding of Abhishek’s sister Komal Sharma in Ludhiana. She is often seen at private family occasions and is very close to Komal so many feel the relationship has the unofficial ‘seal of approval’ from the Sharma family.

The Power Couple of 2026?

While neither Abhishek nor Laila have officially confirmed their status, their “matching” Instagram posts from similar locations and their quiet support for each other point to a strong bond. In a country where the confluence of “Cricket and Couture” has given us iconic couples, Laila Faisal, with her blend of intellect, style and entrepreneurial spirit, seems to be the perfect match for the “Starboy” of Indian cricket.

Now, as Abhishek looks forward to the 2026 T20 World Cup, fans are watching from the stands, hoping to catch another glimpse of the ‘mystery woman’ who has captured the heart of one of India’s most eligible bachelors.